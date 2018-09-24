Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Liver Alliance dinner celebrates fresh, local fare

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
The Reese family (from left) Michael, Jana, Marge and Dave gather for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening, September 16, 2018.
From left: Rekha Punukollu and her husband, Dr. C. Rao Punukollu, Outstanding Ally of the Alliance Award healthcare honoree, join community honorees Joyce and Robert “Bo” Garritano for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening.
The 2018 Fresh-A-Fare chefs from Westmoreland Country Club sous chef Tyler White (left) and executive chef Steve Hill, pose for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening, September 16, 2018.
2018 From left: Fresh-A-Fare chefs Robert Furar and William Stewart of Rico’s Restaurant, Rizzi DeFabo of Rizzo’s Malabar Inn and Mark Henry of Chef Mark’s Palate gather for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening, September 16, 2018.
The Reese family (from left) Michael, Jana, Marge and Dave gather for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening, September 16, 2018.
From left: Rekha Punukollu and her husband, Dr. C. Rao Punukollu, Outstanding Ally of the Alliance Award healthcare honoree, join community honorees Joyce and Robert “Bo” Garritano for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening.
The 2018 Fresh-A-Fare chefs from Westmoreland Country Club sous chef Tyler White (left) and executive chef Steve Hill, pose for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening, September 16, 2018.
2018 From left: Fresh-A-Fare chefs Robert Furar and William Stewart of Rico’s Restaurant, Rizzi DeFabo of Rizzo’s Malabar Inn and Mark Henry of Chef Mark’s Palate gather for a photo during the Community Liver Alliance fifth annual Fresh-A-Fare farm to table dinner, held Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Sunday evening, September 16, 2018.
Fresh-A-Fare

Local chefs prepared local foods for the annual Community Liver Alliance Fresh-A-Fare dinner Sept. 16 in the Westmoreland Country Club.

Guests couldn’t help but feel healthier after the repast by chefs Steven Hill, Annie Whale and Tyler White of the host country club, Mark Henry of Chef Mark’s Palate, Rizzi DeFabo of Rizzo’s Malabar Inn and Robert Furar of Rico’s.

The event planning committee included Hill, Janet Brown, Joyce and Robert Garritano, Jana and Michael Reese, Tony Sachs, Rupam and Rachel Marie Sharan and Eileen Zebroski .

Suzanna Masartis is executive director of the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that supports liver disease patients and caregivers through awareness, prevention, education and research.

— Shirley McMarlin

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

