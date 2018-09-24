Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Green Luncheon honors parks supporters

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
From left: Chris Panichella, park manager, Northmoreland Park, Monica DeFloria, parks assistant, Tom Ferree, park manager, Cedar Creek Park, and James Burke, program coordinator, Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
From left: Chris Panichella, park manager, Northmoreland Park, Monica DeFloria, parks assistant, Tom Ferree, park manager, Cedar Creek Park, and James Burke, program coordinator, Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
Lewis Fellows award recipients (from left) Reynold Peduzzi, Rose Ann Ohler and Russell Edwards and Anthony Palombo, representing Westmoreland BMX, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
Lewis Fellows award recipients (from left) Reynold Peduzzi, Rose Ann Ohler and Russell Edwards and Anthony Palombo, representing Westmoreland BMX, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
From left: Joyce Novotny-Prettiman, Citizens Advisory Board member, Jessica Rafferty, David DeRose and James Menhorn, Citizens Advisory Board member, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
From left: Joyce Novotny-Prettiman, Citizens Advisory Board member, Jessica Rafferty, David DeRose and James Menhorn, Citizens Advisory Board member, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
William Snyder (left)and Chad Amond mingle at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
William Snyder (left)and Chad Amond mingle at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
Clockwise from left: Craig Shevchik, Stan Rudge, Theresa Gay Rohall and Cindy Smith pose for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
Clockwise from left: Craig Shevchik, Stan Rudge, Theresa Gay Rohall and Cindy Smith pose for a photo at the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
Nathan Fedornak, 15, member of Boy Scout Troop 465, presents colors with fellow scouts, Ethan Rundy, 14, and Dan Laco, during the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.
Nathan Fedornak, 15, member of Boy Scout Troop 465, presents colors with fellow scouts, Ethan Rundy, 14, and Dan Laco, during the Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Green Luncheon, held at Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield Township on Thursday afternoon, September 20, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Parks support

The Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board hosted its 15th Annual Green Luncheon on Sept. 20 at the Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area in Hempfield.

Guests enjoyed the warm and sunny day and buffet meal of fresh, local foods prepared by Chef Mark Henry of Chef Mark’s Palate.

The luncheon recognizes individuals, groups and businesses too numerous to mention who generously support the county’s 10 parks and five trails, with operations overseen by Parks and Recreation Director Malcolm Sias .

Honored as 2018 Lewis Fellows in recognition of outstanding service were Rose Ann Ohler, Dr. Robert Keeler, Reynold Peduzzi and Westmoreland BMX.

— Shirley McCarlin

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me