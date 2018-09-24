Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg College Club celebrates 100 years

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
(from left), John Driscoll and Lee Klingenberg, pose for a photo during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
From left: Gerry Fajt and Harry Smail pose for a photo during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
From left: Marnie Russell joins event co-chairs Paula Daily and Carolyn D’Astolfo for a photo, during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
From left: Karen Fajt, Robert L. Bell, Mayor of Greensburg, and Betty Hammer, gather for a photo during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
From left: Phil Koch, Betsy Hoeldtke, Greensburg College Club president, and Endy Reindl, gather for a photo during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
Lucille Utley (left), a 1951 Greensburg College Club scholarship recipient, joins Aurea Lucas for a photo, during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
Barbara Hillis (left), a 1955 Greensburg College Club scholarship recipient, joins Darlene Frederickson for a photo, during the Greensburg College Club Centennial Party held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018.
College dreams

Greensburg College Club members celebrated the group’s 100-year legacy during a centennial celebration Sept. 20 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

The club was founded in 1918 by a group of college-educated women who were interested in helping with the nation’s World War I war effort. The following year, a scholarship fund was established, which has since given more than $250,000 in scholarships to area high school students.

The group also supports the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library and sponsored a long-running annual travelogue series for the public at Greensburg Salem High School.

— Shirley McMarlin

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

