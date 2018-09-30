Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: New Jeannette art gallery holds grand opening

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
From left: Gallery intern Phoebe Walczak, joins exhibit curators, Dan Overdorff, Jen Costello and Mary Briggs for a photo during the 2018 Invitational Show opening and grand opening of You Are Here in Jeannette on Saturday evening, September 29, 2018.
Resident artists Pamela Jean Werner (left) and Jess Higo Walbridge pose for a photo during the 2018 Invitational Show opening and grand opening of You Are Here in Jeannette on Saturday evening, September 29, 2018.
(from left), Michael Pospisil and Maureen Vissat Kochanek mingle during the 2018 Invitational Show opening and grand opening of You Are Here in Jeannette on Saturday evening, September 29, 2018.
Melissa Reed poses for a photo near her exhibited piece of art during the 2018 Invitational Show opening and grand opening of You Are Here in Jeannette on Saturday evening, September 29, 2018.
From left: Gloria Gonzalez joins exhibiting artists, Pamela Cooper and Mary Ellen Raneri for a photo during the 2018 Invitational Show opening and grand opening of You Are Here in Jeannette on Saturday evening, September 29, 2018.
You Are Here seems to have been a fortuitous choice of names for a new art space on Clay Avenue in Jeannette.

It’s quickly become a popular place to be for visual art, movie screenings and even poetry readings.

The nonprofit art center opened Aug. 10, but a grand opening celebration took place Sept. 29.

The grand opening also served as a reception for the white-wall gallery’s 2018 Invitational Show. Featuring works in various media by 17 local artists, the invitational was co-curated by Mary Briggs, Jen Costello, Dan Overdorff and gallery intern Phoebe Walczak .

The roll call of artists includes You Are Here’s fall resident artists Jess Higo Wallbridge and Pamela Jean Werner .

The grand opening included music by Nick Weglowski and David Camaione , members of the band The Moment, along with a buffet of Turkish foods from Anatolia in Greensburg.

Seen: Lee and Wendy Matchett, Pamela Cooper, Kyle Brooks, Curtis Wallbridge, Gloria Gonzalez, Mary Ellen and Phil Raneri, Patricia Elliot-Rentler and Kimberly Rentler, John and Kim Walczak, Meghan Tutolo, Anna Kurtz, Maureen Vissat Kochanek, Brian McCall, Michael Pospisil, Melissa Reed, Mary Ann Novak, Jane Laurion, Hope Marie Moyer and Sarah Overdorff with 3-month-old son Daniel.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

