Out & About: Women in NAACP show off their 'Fabulous Fashions'
Updated 5 hours ago
When you call your event a Fabulous Fantastic Fashion Show and Luncheon , you need to deliver the goods.
The Women in NAACP (WIN) of Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP did just that at their annual celebration of shopping and style, held Sept. 29 in the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.
Whether guests needed a bag or bling, scarves or shawls, or even a wig, there was a vendor on hand to serve.
On the runway, there were fashions for every occasion, from casual to church to cocktail hour and beyond.
The casual fashion segment featured many African-inspired fabrics that drew oohs and aahs from the audience.
Strutting their stuff were models Tina Aiken, Brenda Mise, Adrienne Russell, Thomasina “TC” Skillings, Jerry Skillings, Ted Kopas and Tay Waltenbaugh .
Keeping up a steady stream of commentary — including biographical information about the models — was Melinda McCoy , while Norma Skillings called out numbers for door prize and raffle winners.
The show was accompanied by music from DJ Danny Cooper .
The event committee included Russell, Norma Skillings and Ruth Tolbert .
Fashions came courtesy of Maurice Gingham of Mo’ Reese Clothing and Kevin Miscik of Lapel’s, A Fine Men’s Clothier.
Vendors included Hair Especially for You by Pam Abbott ; Glam & Elegance Jewelry by Tina Aiken; purses and clothing from William Denton , Off the Shoulder bags and accessories by Kim Lester , jewelry from Susan Pankersley and more jewelry from Regina Cooley .
Seen: Marguerite Rollins, Theresa Rusbosin, Marilyn Fox Lewis, Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer, April Kopas, Tishala Cooley, Meriah Cooley, Bonnie Lewis and Ruth Woods .
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
