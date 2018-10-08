Out & About: Visitors bureau honors area tourism promoters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau celebrated 60 years of promoting tourism in Western Pennsylvania with an Oct. 4 dinner in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College.

The location and theme of the 60th anniversary event gave a nod to the Latrobe native who gave his name to the center and is being lauded this year on the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking children’s television show.

The bureau, headed by Executive Director Ann Nemanic, lauded its own heroes of tourism with these annual awards:

• Pathfinder of the Year: Members of the Krysak family, owners of Bittersweet Cafe, Bittersweet Antiques and Bittersweet at the Falls, all in Fayette County.

• Employee of the Year: Teresa Baughman , director of operations at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

• Trailblazer of the Year: Ligonier Valley and Fayette County chambers of commerce, Laurel Mountain Ski Area, Idlewild and the Tourism Office of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the remaining founding organizations of the LHVB.

Scholarships also went to students Jesse Bending and Robert Steindl.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.