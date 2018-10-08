Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Visitors bureau honors area tourism promoters

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Representing the Westmoreland Cultural Trust (from left) Kelli Brisbane, Michael Langer, and Teresa Baughman, recipient of the Employee of the Year Award, gather for a photo at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 60th Anniversary Dinner, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018.
Scholarship recipients (from left) Robbie Steindl, WCCC culinary arts student, and Jessie Belding, Seton Hill University hospitality and tourism student, pose for a photo, at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 60th Anniversary Dinner, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018.
Remy and Angela Bonnell (from left) join Denise Gehringer for a photo, at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 60th Anniversary Dinner, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018.
Representing West Overton Museums (from left) Jessica Kadie Barclay and Aleasha Monroe, pose for a photo at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 60th Anniversary Dinner, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018.
Trailblazer Award recipient Muriel Nuttall (from left), executive director, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce; Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau; and Trailblazer Award recipients Chris Plummer, Laurel Mountain Ski Area, and Scott Haines, executive director, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, gather at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 60th anniversary dinner Oct. 4, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
Trailblazers (from left) Jeff Croushore, director of marketing, Idlewild and Soak Zone, Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Michael Chapaloney, executive director of tourism marketing, tourism and film office, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, and Bob Shark, executive director, Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, gather for a photo at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 60th Anniversary Dinner, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018.
The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau celebrated 60 years of promoting tourism in Western Pennsylvania with an Oct. 4 dinner in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College.

The location and theme of the 60th anniversary event gave a nod to the Latrobe native who gave his name to the center and is being lauded this year on the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking children’s television show.

The bureau, headed by Executive Director Ann Nemanic, lauded its own heroes of tourism with these annual awards:

• Pathfinder of the Year: Members of the Krysak family, owners of Bittersweet Cafe, Bittersweet Antiques and Bittersweet at the Falls, all in Fayette County.

• Employee of the Year: Teresa Baughman , director of operations at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

• Trailblazer of the Year: Ligonier Valley and Fayette County chambers of commerce, Laurel Mountain Ski Area, Idlewild and the Tourism Office of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the remaining founding organizations of the LHVB.

Scholarships also went to students Jesse Bending and Robert Steindl.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

