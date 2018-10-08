Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 'Mamma Mia!' Stage Right celebrates 20 years

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

If there’s one thing the folks at Stage Right know how to do, it’s put on a show. Even their sixth annual Heart of the Arts Gala, held Oct. 5 at Rizzo’s in Crabtree, rivaled a Broadway production.

This year’s gala was extra special because it not only celebrated the life of founder Chris Orosz, who passed away in July, but also marked the 20-year anniversary of the Greensburg performing arts school and professional theater company.

“We’d never done a themed gala, so this year we decided to have a theme,” gala Chairwoman Ryann Heverly said.

The committee settled on a “Mamma Mia!” wedding theme, partly because the smash Broadway musical is on this year’s slate (coming up Nov. 16-18 at The Palace Theatre) and partly to honor Stage Right founders Tony and Renata Marino , partners in life and in their devotion to the arts.

The evening included a “rehearsal dinner” reception, followed by a grand march of the wedding party, dinner, entertainment by the Stage Right Sensations, dancing, cake and a cookie table.

There also was a toast from board President Tina Federico and a surprise video for the Marinos, narrated by fellow thespian John Noble. The video featured visits to many places that Stage Right has called home and tributes from students past and present, including the Marinos’ children, Gia and Anthony .

Honored with the newly named Christine Orosz Volunteer of the Year Award were Julie Cramer, also gala co-chair, and Jenny Estok . Board member Dani Womack received the 2018 Heart of the Arts Award.

Gala committee members included Diane Petrazio, Mary Furlo, Michelle Keenan, Judi Petrush and Tammy Morante.

Seen: JoAnne Salvatore, Mark Heverly, Mark Womack, Amanda Womack, Lisa and Rick Hoffman, Elena Hoffman, Mike and Paula Langer, Joan McGarry and Ed DePasquale, Chris McAllister, Bill and Roseann Mohler, Nick and Marilyn Pavlacovik, Terry and Nina Daughenbaugh, Jim and Linda Kubus, Brittany Dahlmann and Don Dopkowski, Nick and Melissa Seech, Tim and Julia Simpson, Roseann Stefanic, Joe Smeltzer and Bruce and Rita Berquist.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Elena Hoffman (left) joins her mother Lisa Hoffman, at Stage Right’s sixth annual Heart of the Arts Gala.
From left: Amanda Womack, Dani Womack, 2018 Heart of the Arts Award recipient, and JoAnne Salvatore, general manager of Stage Right.
From left: Jake Noble, Mark Kissner and Briana Downs
The Stage Right Sensations perform.
Stage Right founders Renata Marino (left) and Tony Marino (right) join event chair Ryann Heverly.
Committee members Mary Furlo (left) and Michelle Keenan
Volunteer of the Year recipients Julie Cramer (left) and Jenny Estok
Committee members (from left) Tammy Morante, Judi Petrush and Diane Petrazio
From right: Joan McGarry and John DePasquale wave to guests during the Stage Right! Sixth Annual Heart of the Arts Gala, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on October 5, 2018.
Tony and Renata Marino wave to guests Oct. 5 during Stage Right’s sixth annual Heart of the Arts Gala, at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
