Out & About: 'Mamma Mia!' Stage Right celebrates 20 years

If there’s one thing the folks at Stage Right know how to do, it’s put on a show. Even their sixth annual Heart of the Arts Gala, held Oct. 5 at Rizzo’s in Crabtree, rivaled a Broadway production.

This year’s gala was extra special because it not only celebrated the life of founder Chris Orosz, who passed away in July, but also marked the 20-year anniversary of the Greensburg performing arts school and professional theater company.

“We’d never done a themed gala, so this year we decided to have a theme,” gala Chairwoman Ryann Heverly said.

The committee settled on a “Mamma Mia!” wedding theme, partly because the smash Broadway musical is on this year’s slate (coming up Nov. 16-18 at The Palace Theatre) and partly to honor Stage Right founders Tony and Renata Marino , partners in life and in their devotion to the arts.

The evening included a “rehearsal dinner” reception, followed by a grand march of the wedding party, dinner, entertainment by the Stage Right Sensations, dancing, cake and a cookie table.

There also was a toast from board President Tina Federico and a surprise video for the Marinos, narrated by fellow thespian John Noble. The video featured visits to many places that Stage Right has called home and tributes from students past and present, including the Marinos’ children, Gia and Anthony .

Honored with the newly named Christine Orosz Volunteer of the Year Award were Julie Cramer, also gala co-chair, and Jenny Estok . Board member Dani Womack received the 2018 Heart of the Arts Award.

Gala committee members included Diane Petrazio, Mary Furlo, Michelle Keenan, Judi Petrush and Tammy Morante.

Seen: JoAnne Salvatore, Mark Heverly, Mark Womack, Amanda Womack, Lisa and Rick Hoffman, Elena Hoffman, Mike and Paula Langer, Joan McGarry and Ed DePasquale, Chris McAllister, Bill and Roseann Mohler, Nick and Marilyn Pavlacovik, Terry and Nina Daughenbaugh, Jim and Linda Kubus, Brittany Dahlmann and Don Dopkowski, Nick and Melissa Seech, Tim and Julia Simpson, Roseann Stefanic, Joe Smeltzer and Bruce and Rita Berquist.

