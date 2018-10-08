Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Wine & Chocolate Gala benefits Children's Bureau

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
(from left), Barbara Marin, Mary Lou Hugus and Debbie Sullenberger, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday evening, October 6, 2018.
Michelle Brant, case worker supervisor for the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau, joins Dr. Veronica Ent, acting president of the Westmoreland Children First advisory board, for a photo at the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday evening, October 6, 2018.
Westmoreland Children First board members, (from left), Vince and Patty Quatrini, pose for a photo at the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday evening, October 6, 2018.
Westmoreland Children First board members, (from left), Carol Zera and Kitty Hricenak, board secretary, pose for a photo at the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday evening, October 6, 2018.
Gala benefits children’s bureau The Feliciani family (from left), Meghan, Christopher, Westmoreland Children First volunteer and the emcee for the evening, Kris, Westmoreland Children First board member, and Pamela attended the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala held Oct. 6 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. It was not all just wine and chocolate, though. There was a spread of hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, plenty of good conversation and soft jazz music from Rick Auvil and Dane Shultz, who go by the name Mi 2.
Committee and Westmoreland Children First board members, (from left), Anita Leonard, Tina Wodzinski and Tina Ruth, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday evening, October 6, 2018.
(from left), Bryan Kline and Doug Weimer volunteer at the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board’s Sixth Annual Wine & Chocolate Gala, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Saturday evening, October 6, 2018.
An elegantly arrayed table of gourmet chocolates greeted guests as they entered the banquet room at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Oct. 6. Around the corner was a wine bar.

The occasion was the sixth annual Wine & Chocolate Gala , hosted by Westmoreland Children First, the advisory board for the Westmoreland Children’s Bureau.

It was not all just wine and chocolate, though. There was a spread of hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, plenty of good conversation and soft jazz music from Rick Auvil and Dane Shultz , who go by the name Mi 2.

The gala raises funds for items needed by children under the care of the Children’s Bureau that are not covered by government funds, such as winter outerwear, holiday gifts, personal and school needs and more.

Event organizers included acting board President Veronica Ent and board members Anita Leonard, Stacey Winfield, Ruth Tolbert, Kris Feliciani, Kitty Hricenak, Vince and Patty Quatrini, Tina Wodzinski and Carol Zera.

Seen: Children’s Bureau Executive Director Shara Saveikis, Judge Christopher Feliciani, Pamela Feliciani, Meghan Feliciani, Jim and Kathy Longacre, Dirk and Theresa Matson, Doug Weimer, Bryan Kline, Barry and Jo Ellen Numerick, Mary Lou Hugus, Dave and Sandy Leuthold, Jody Cramer, Cody Johns, Lindsey West, Lisa Miller, MaryAnn Grec, Ronald Zera, Marilyn McSparrin, Claudia Winters, Patricia Cummerick, Bill and Stephanie Botti, John and Gretchen Kline and Rich and Denise Thoma.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

