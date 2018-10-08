Out & About: Wine & Chocolate Gala benefits Children's Bureau

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An elegantly arrayed table of gourmet chocolates greeted guests as they entered the banquet room at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Oct. 6. Around the corner was a wine bar.

The occasion was the sixth annual Wine & Chocolate Gala , hosted by Westmoreland Children First, the advisory board for the Westmoreland Children’s Bureau.

It was not all just wine and chocolate, though. There was a spread of hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, plenty of good conversation and soft jazz music from Rick Auvil and Dane Shultz , who go by the name Mi 2.

The gala raises funds for items needed by children under the care of the Children’s Bureau that are not covered by government funds, such as winter outerwear, holiday gifts, personal and school needs and more.

Event organizers included acting board President Veronica Ent and board members Anita Leonard, Stacey Winfield, Ruth Tolbert, Kris Feliciani, Kitty Hricenak, Vince and Patty Quatrini, Tina Wodzinski and Carol Zera.

Seen: Children’s Bureau Executive Director Shara Saveikis, Judge Christopher Feliciani, Pamela Feliciani, Meghan Feliciani, Jim and Kathy Longacre, Dirk and Theresa Matson, Doug Weimer, Bryan Kline, Barry and Jo Ellen Numerick, Mary Lou Hugus, Dave and Sandy Leuthold, Jody Cramer, Cody Johns, Lindsey West, Lisa Miller, MaryAnn Grec, Ronald Zera, Marilyn McSparrin, Claudia Winters, Patricia Cummerick, Bill and Stephanie Botti, John and Gretchen Kline and Rich and Denise Thoma.

