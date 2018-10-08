Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Rolling Rock Hunt gathers for annual blessing

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Riders and hounds make their way through a field to attend the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rev. James Simons, (center), of St. Michael’s of the Valley, is joined by riders, horses and hounds during the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rolling Rock Hunt gathers for blessing Hunt masters (from left) Will Burkland and Fritz Teroerde lead riders to the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held Oct. 6 at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani. Riders gathered for the traditional stirrup cup repast of sweet cakes and port wine, followed by a short litany by the Rev. James Simons asking godspeed to all, even the wily fox.
Huntsman, Sam Clifton, keeps the hounds gathered at the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Will Fraser and his wife, Louise, join Faith Nussdorfer and Vicky Brush for a photo, during the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018. (from left), Dr. Will Fraser and his wife, Louise, join Faith Nussdorfer and Vicky Brush for a photo, during the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lana Volk and Marina Beckman pose for a photo while waiting for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018. (from left), Lana Volk and Marina Beckman pose for a photo while waiting for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani on Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Over the hills — and through the pouring rain — came horses and riders to Villa Toscana, the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani , for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt .

Early on the morning of Oct. 6, they gathered for the traditional stirrup cup repast of sweet cakes and port wine, followed by a short litany by the Rev. James Simons asking godspeed to all, even the wily fox.

As usual, the Rolling Rock hounds, in all their unbridled enthusiasm, provided some comic relief as they circled the good reverend.

Then it was, as poet W.H. Ogilvie said, “To horse and away To the heart of the fray! Fling care to the Devil for one merry day!”

Rolling Rock has welcomed a new huntsman, Sam Clifton , who has 23 years of experience with the hunt, from his native England to Canada and various posts in the United States. This year’s hunt masters are Will Burkland and Fritz Teroerde .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

