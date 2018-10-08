Out & About: Rolling Rock Hunt gathers for annual blessing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the hills — and through the pouring rain — came horses and riders to Villa Toscana, the Ligonier Township home of Pat and Jacqui Tiani , for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt .

Early on the morning of Oct. 6, they gathered for the traditional stirrup cup repast of sweet cakes and port wine, followed by a short litany by the Rev. James Simons asking godspeed to all, even the wily fox.

As usual, the Rolling Rock hounds, in all their unbridled enthusiasm, provided some comic relief as they circled the good reverend.

Then it was, as poet W.H. Ogilvie said, “To horse and away To the heart of the fray! Fling care to the Devil for one merry day!”

Rolling Rock has welcomed a new huntsman, Sam Clifton , who has 23 years of experience with the hunt, from his native England to Canada and various posts in the United States. This year’s hunt masters are Will Burkland and Fritz Teroerde .

