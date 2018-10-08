Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

O&A: Westmoreland Symphony goes retro for Twilight Tastings

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Elly Carr and her father, John Noble, attend the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings held Oct. 5 at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity.
Elly Carr and her father, John Noble, attend the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings held Oct. 5 at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity.
(from left), Shelley and Bill Thompson, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Shelley and Bill Thompson, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
Chick Cicconi and Sandy Cook
Chick Cicconi and Sandy Cook
The EBT Jazz band entertains guests at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
The EBT Jazz band entertains guests at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Isabella Matteo, 10, and her mother, Christy Matteo, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Isabella Matteo, 10, and her mother, Christy Matteo, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Endy Reindl, executive director, WSO, and Olga Herbert, executive director, Lincoln Highway Experience, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Endy Reindl, executive director, WSO, and Olga Herbert, executive director, Lincoln Highway Experience, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Ron Zera, Jo Ellen Numerick and Jill Briercheck, mingle at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.
(from left), Ron Zera, Jo Ellen Numerick and Jill Briercheck, mingle at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Twilight Tastings, held at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 5, 2018.

The Lincoln Highway Experience played host to the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for the first-ever Twilight Tastings event Oct. 5.

Symphony supporters who traveled to the Unity museum enjoyed retro soda drinks and various food options from local vendors. EBT Jazz provided music.

Guests also had the opportunity to explore the museum’s new wing, which houses the fully restored 1938 Serro’s Diner, where coffee and pie were served. The fun also included a treasure hunt and a chance to win gift baskets.

WSO Executive Director Endicott Reindl called it “a casual and fun evening of food and music, and the Lincoln Highway Experience is the perfect venue, full of charm and heritage.”

Joining Reindl on the event committee were WSO board President Michael Matteo (also a member of EBT Jazz) and events Chairwoman Linda Assard, along with Lincoln Highway Executive Director Olga Herbert .

Event proceeds will benefit the programs of the both the symphony, now celebrating its 50th anniversary season, and the host museum.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

