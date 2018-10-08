O&A: Westmoreland Symphony goes retro for Twilight Tastings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Lincoln Highway Experience played host to the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for the first-ever Twilight Tastings event Oct. 5.

Symphony supporters who traveled to the Unity museum enjoyed retro soda drinks and various food options from local vendors. EBT Jazz provided music.

Guests also had the opportunity to explore the museum’s new wing, which houses the fully restored 1938 Serro’s Diner, where coffee and pie were served. The fun also included a treasure hunt and a chance to win gift baskets.

WSO Executive Director Endicott Reindl called it “a casual and fun evening of food and music, and the Lincoln Highway Experience is the perfect venue, full of charm and heritage.”

Joining Reindl on the event committee were WSO board President Michael Matteo (also a member of EBT Jazz) and events Chairwoman Linda Assard, along with Lincoln Highway Executive Director Olga Herbert .

Event proceeds will benefit the programs of the both the symphony, now celebrating its 50th anniversary season, and the host museum.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.