Out & About: Library hosts reception for new "Picture This' show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Myron DeFrancis, Mary Santangelo and Jim Hicks, gather for a photo during the opening reception for Picture This At The Library, featuring the works of artist, Justin Hicks, (work shown at back), held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018. The art will be on display through Nov. 12.
Joy and Terry Donohue pose for a photo, during the opening reception for Picture This At The Library, featuring the works of artist, Justin Hicks, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018. The art will be on display through Nov. 12.
Judy and George Mizikar pose for a photo, during the opening reception for Picture This At The Library, featuring the works of artist, Justin Hicks, (work shown at back), held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018. The art will be on display through Nov. 12.
From left: Mollie Smith and Sharon Hicks pose for a photo, during the opening reception for Picture This At The Library, featuring the works of artist, Justin Hicks, (work shown at left), held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018. The art will be on display through Nov. 12.
From left: Representing the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Donna Dolan, and representing the Greensburg Art Center, Rosemary Sovyak, pose for a photo, during the opening reception for Picture This At The Library, featuring the works of artist, Justin Hicks, (work shown at back), held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018. The art will be on display through Nov. 12.
PICTURE THIS From left: Charlotte Hicks and Alex Hicks, 7, join Justin Hicks, exhibiting artist, (work shown at back), during the opening reception Oct. 12 for Picture This At The Library, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. The art will be on display through Nov. 12.
The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library isn’t just about the books, or the magazines, or the computers, the discussion programs and movies.

It’s also an art space, playing host to a long-running “Picture This at the Library” series of art exhibitions.

The latest featured artist is Justin Hicks of Greensburg.

A reception with Hicks was held Oct. 12, and patrons and interested members of the public can stop by to see his work through Nov. 19 during regular library hours.

“Picture This” is a joint venture between the library and the Greensburg Art Center. Artists interested in exhibiting during the 2020 season can make inquiries at 412-558-0810 or sovyak@comcast.net.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

