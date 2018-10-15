Out & About: Excela Health paint party offers 'Brush of Hope'
In conjunction with October’s designation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Excela Health hosted a free informational and recreational Brush of Hope event Oct. 11 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest techniques for diagnosing and treating the disease, courtesy of presentations by Excela surgeons Sharon Goldstein and Sarah Treter, radiologists Amy Kreutel and Corrine Lynch and registered nurse Sheila Farina.
So, not only did they brush up on their knowledge, they also took brushes in hand to unleash their creativity during a painting party. All guests left toting a canvas with their own sunflower creation.
They also enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine (served in complimentary wine glasses and a basket raffle, and some took home door prizes.
