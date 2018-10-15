Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Excela Health paint party offers 'Brush of Hope'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Representing Excela Health Imaging Services, Cindy Clair, Sue Cholock and Ruth French, gather for a photo during the Excela Health A Brush of Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Month program and paint party, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday evening, Oct. 11, 2018.
From left: Representing Excela Health Imaging Services, Cindy Clair, Sue Cholock and Ruth French, gather for a photo during the Excela Health A Brush of Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Month program and paint party, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday evening, Oct. 11, 2018.
From left: Representing Excela Health Imaging Services Barb Day, Judy Raishart, Dolores Heasley and Sherry Gaston, gather for a photo during the Excela Health A Brush of Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Month program and paint party, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday evening, Oct. 11, 2018.
From left: Representing Excela Health Imaging Services Barb Day, Judy Raishart, Dolores Heasley and Sherry Gaston, gather for a photo during the Excela Health A Brush of Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Month program and paint party, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday evening, Oct. 11, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

In conjunction with October’s designation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Excela Health hosted a free informational and recreational Brush of Hope event Oct. 11 at the Greensburg Country Club.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest techniques for diagnosing and treating the disease, courtesy of presentations by Excela surgeons Sharon Goldstein and Sarah Treter, radiologists Amy Kreutel and Corrine Lynch and registered nurse Sheila Farina.

So, not only did they brush up on their knowledge, they also took brushes in hand to unleash their creativity during a painting party. All guests left toting a canvas with their own sunflower creation.

They also enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine (served in complimentary wine glasses and a basket raffle, and some took home door prizes.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me