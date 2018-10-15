Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Chamber honors tops in area businesses

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce Vice-Chair Christina Jansure, Chairman Michael Storms, 2018 Chamber Member of the Year recipient Tony Vecchio and President and CEO Chad Amond
From left: Representing S & T Bank, Yvonne McKibben and Susie Bowell, join Jim Graham, representing Graham Insurance Group, Inc., for a photo during the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce annual business meeting and awards luncheon, “Growing Together,” held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2018.
From left: Representing Standard Bank, Anne-Marie Welty, Faye Rosatti, Carolyn Tlumack and John Kline, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce annual business meeting and awards luncheon, “Growing Together,” held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2018.
From left: Previous years ATHENA Award recipients Angela Rose-O’Brien, Ann Emmerling, Kathleen Sarniak Tanzola and Diane Proctor, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce annual business meeting and awards luncheon, “Growing Together,” held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2018.
From left: Representing First Commonwealth Bank Britney Zacherl, Brittany Dahlmann, Christina Hunter and Jeff Woodward, gather during the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce annual business meeting and awards luncheon, “Growing Together,” held Oct. 11 at the Ramada by Wyndam Hotel and Conference Center in Greensburg.
2017 ATHENA Award recipient Kim Kramer (left) pins the 2018 ATHENA Award recipient Kathleen Hendrickson, owner of Wigs ‘n More Mastectomy Boutique, during the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce annual business meeting and awards luncheon, “Growing Together,” held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2018.
Tim Zimmerman, CEO of and representing Standard Bank, 2018 Business of the Year recipient, and Ann Nemanic, executive director of and representing the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, 2018 Not-For-Profit of the Year recipient, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce annual business meeting and awards luncheon, “Growing Together,” held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2018.
Honoring excellence in local business, the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2018 Awards Luncheon and Annual Business Meeting on Oct. 11 in the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

The annual fall event recognizes the organization’s leadership, highlights achievements from the past year and serves as a platform for members to review goals for the next year.

Members submit nominations, with recipients chosen by a panel of judges. Chamber President and CEO Chad Amond praised the caliber of nominees, calling them all winners, including these 2018 honorees:

• Business of the Year: Standard Bank, represented by CEO Tim Zimmerman

• Chamber Member of the Year: Tony Vecchio , real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services

• Not-for-Profit of the Year: Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, represented by Executive Director Ann Nemanic

• ATHENA Award: Kathleen Hendrickson , owner of Wigs ‘n More Mastectomy Boutique

Newly elected chamber board members are Nemanic, Chrissy Giagnocavo, Gabe Monzo and Jessica Urbanik . Board chairman is Michael Storms .

Seen: Westmoreland County Commissioners Chuck Anderson and Ted Kopas, John Graham, Jim Bendel, Terry Graft, Carol Palcic, Mitchell Samick, Jessica Hickey, Louise Bates, John Kline, Greg Saxon, Kim Kramer, Faye Rosatti, Jennifer Tyburski, Justin Emmett, Tay Waltenbaugh, Tom Smail, Yvonne McKibben, Michael Succheralli, Amy Fauth, Jess Stairs, Mandy Zalich, Carolyn Tlumack, John and Linda Dixon, Leyla Pilon-Sinclair, Ann Emmerling and Laurie Barnett Levine.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

