Out & About: Westmoreland Chamber honors tops in area businesses

Honoring excellence in local business, the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2018 Awards Luncheon and Annual Business Meeting on Oct. 11 in the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

The annual fall event recognizes the organization’s leadership, highlights achievements from the past year and serves as a platform for members to review goals for the next year.

Members submit nominations, with recipients chosen by a panel of judges. Chamber President and CEO Chad Amond praised the caliber of nominees, calling them all winners, including these 2018 honorees:

• Business of the Year: Standard Bank, represented by CEO Tim Zimmerman

• Chamber Member of the Year: Tony Vecchio , real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services

• Not-for-Profit of the Year: Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, represented by Executive Director Ann Nemanic

• ATHENA Award: Kathleen Hendrickson , owner of Wigs ‘n More Mastectomy Boutique

Newly elected chamber board members are Nemanic, Chrissy Giagnocavo, Gabe Monzo and Jessica Urbanik . Board chairman is Michael Storms .

Seen: Westmoreland County Commissioners Chuck Anderson and Ted Kopas, John Graham, Jim Bendel, Terry Graft, Carol Palcic, Mitchell Samick, Jessica Hickey, Louise Bates, John Kline, Greg Saxon, Kim Kramer, Faye Rosatti, Jennifer Tyburski, Justin Emmett, Tay Waltenbaugh, Tom Smail, Yvonne McKibben, Michael Succheralli, Amy Fauth, Jess Stairs, Mandy Zalich, Carolyn Tlumack, John and Linda Dixon, Leyla Pilon-Sinclair, Ann Emmerling and Laurie Barnett Levine.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.