Out & About: Redstone Highlands Fling a 'Roaring' good time

On Oct. 13, unsuspecting guests at the Ramada by Wyndam Hotel and Conference Center in Greensburg might have blinked, wondering if they’d time-traveled back to the Roaring Twenties.

All around there were dapper daddy-o’s with spats and gats and cutie patooties in feathers and flapper gowns.

What was going on? It was the 16th Annual Redstone Highlands Fling to benefit the benevolent care fund at Redstone’s senior care communities.

The theme, obviously, was a Roaring 20’s Ball.

“We’re so hokey, we love to do things like this,” said Linda Dixon , Redstone’s corporate director of marketing and sales.

Apparently, a lot of people do, too, as the event drew a crowd of 280, most dressed accordingly. Many ladies confessed they found their beaded, sequined and fringed apparel on the internet, since that style isn’t generally found in the local mall.

“We’ve gone all out,” said event committee chair Lisa Dormire , vice president of mission support.

The tables featured art deco touches while the walls were lined with champagne bottles with strings of balloons bubbling up toward the ceiling. Cigarette girls circulated, offering candy smokes and cigars. Entertainment was supplied by the Ladybirds, a jazz/blues dance troupe out of York.

The grand prize was the bee’s knees — a Gangster Getaway Weekend to Chicago, complete with airline tickets, a stay in a historic hotel, dinner theater and the Untouchables History Tour.

Seen: Robert and JoAnn Lightcap, Dennis Gourley, Robert and Charlene Price, Richard and Kathy Cooper, Christina Bryner and Paul Simpson, David and Andrea Raimondo, Bill and Mary Fraser, Dave and Kim Fraser, Brian and Carrie Botkin, Chris and Jane Lacey, Krista McCartney and Charles Dawson, Tom and Barb Barozzini, Heather Pavlinsky and Jeff Orischak and artist Cody Sabol , live painting on canvases auctioned during the evening.

Fling committee members included Redstone President/CEO John Dixon, Dominic D’Amico, Kim Darragh, Katie Lasswell, Valerie Markish, Paul Plucker, Erin Read, Sheryl Shevchik, Katelyn Smith, Brenda Sobota, Linda Stumpf, Jill Wolfe, Samantha Wotus and Martha Zatezalo .

