Out & About: The Westmoreland's Big Art Party goes green
Updated 1 hour ago
What’s big and green and fun all over?
On Oct. 20, it was the annual Big Art Party at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
This year’s theme for the museum’s signature event was “Big Art Party Goes Green: Celebrating the Great Outdoors.” Guests were invited to wear green and there was a contest for best repurposed or recycled party outfit.
The big evening opened with a VIP party featuring specialty cocktails, party favors and a jazzy performance by Pittsburgh’s own Anqwenique & the Ensemble.
The early festivities segued into a Big Dance Party, with music by KUUMBA Inc., the Junk Rock Band and Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors.
Guests also had the opportunity to celebrate Mother Earth through activities led by The Center for Creative Reuse and Artists Image Resource.
“This year, we celebrate art and nature and have partnered with many local vendors, businesses and arts organizations to make it an extraordinary night,” said Catena Bergevin , The Westmoreland’s deputy director and director of advancement.
Anne Kraybill , the museum’s new Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, also had a first opportunity to enjoy a really big Greensburg party.
Event co-chairs were Philip and Maria McCalister and Brad and Hannah Roth .
Just a few names from the mammoth guest list: Russ and Ellen Swank, Scott and Pam Kroh, Laura Gutnick and Dan Bogesdorfer, Yale Gutnick, Richard and Cary Reed, Alison Beeghly, Sean Cassidy, Michelle Sager, Jim and Suzy Broadhurst, Paul and Diana Nickoloff, Clayton and Alyssa Kunselman, John and Amy Faith, Al and Sally Ann Novack, James and Kathy Longacre, Dr. Michael and Lilli Nieland, Jon and Maria Cavalier, Diana Jannetta, Royce and Tuesday Stanley and Vince and Patricia Quatrini.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
