Out & About: Barnyard Ball crowd parties till the cows come home
Updated 1 hour ago
The show must go on — it’s a phrase that started in the theater but applies to most of life’s tough situations.
Such was the case earlier this month for Candy Valentino , founder of the Animal Friends of Westmoreland.
While planning for the Oct. 19 Barnyard Ball , a major fundraiser held at the organization’s large animal sanctuary in Unity, she suffered a devastating personal and professional loss.
A major fire broke out at her business, Platinum Salon & Spa in Youngwood, on Oct. 4. While worrying about herself and her employees, she also had to keep her mind on the upcoming auction gala that benefits the no-kill shelter that also has a Youngwood facility for dogs and cats.
“The people who stepped up to help proves how much good there is in the world,” Valentino posted on Facebook.
“Even among great challenge, this will be the best one yet. The animals depend on us and we depend on events like these.”
Proving that the number isn’t always unlucky, the 13th annual gala went off as planned, with dinner, desserts, music and dancing, live and silent auctions, an update on expansion plans, tours of the facilities and, of course, meeting with the irresistible sanctuary residents.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
