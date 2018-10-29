Out & About: Rain can't dampen spirits at annual Whisker Walk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Was there a whiff of wet dog in the air at Twin Lakes Park on Oct. 27? It wouldn’t have been surprising.

It wasn’t quite raining cats and dogs, but it was at least sprinkling puppies and kittens for the annual Whisker Walk to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.

Supporters both human and animal took advantage of the proximity to Halloween and came in a wide variety of inventive and inspired costumes.

Walk organizers have been lucky over the years, said HSWC Executive Director Kathy Burkley , since this was the first time the walk’s late October date has coincided with rain.

Sweets from Dunkin’ and coffee from Chartwell Dining Services helped fortify the crowd.

Burkley said HSWC is “very close to building our new building,” which will double its shelter capacity.

“We’re looking for a little more (money), but we’re about ready to get started,” she said. “People don’t always understand that we can’t take in an unlimited number of animals if we don’t have the room.’

Whisker Walk proceeds should bring the organization a little closer to the goal.

Helping Burkley to organized the 2018 walk were Jess White, Alyson Brown, Cindy Price, Victoria Goldsworthy, Susan Goldsworthy, Chris LeJeune, Sheila Karowsky, Carol Minser, Char Neiport and Megan Fritz .

Judges for the doggy costume contest were Barb Nichols and Jenny Ianni . Board members on hand included Susie Ianni and Karen Hutchinson .

Seen: Cody and Victoria Zimmerman, Michele and Christian Keller, Lisa DeFelice, Richard A. Schimizzi, Raquel Huff, Eric and Terra Solochier with son Owen, Nick Horniacek, Cheryl Hubner, Lesa Johnson, Melissa Ciesielski, Ella Ciesielski, Frank and Barb Palmer, Nick and Jen Opalsky, Jennifer Gabriel, Emily Gabriel-Fulton, Louise Fisher, Christina Harper, Macey Marks, Kathy Marks, Jake Temple and Marilyn, “Big” Jim, Benjamin and “Little” Jim Marnell.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.