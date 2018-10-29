Out & About: Rain can't dampen spirits at annual Whisker Walk

Updated 4 hours ago
Was there a whiff of wet dog in the air at Twin Lakes Park on Oct. 27? It wouldn’t have been surprising.
It wasn’t quite raining cats and dogs, but it was at least sprinkling puppies and kittens for the annual Whisker Walk to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.
Supporters both human and animal took advantage of the proximity to Halloween and came in a wide variety of inventive and inspired costumes.
Walk organizers have been lucky over the years, said HSWC Executive Director Kathy Burkley , since this was the first time the walk’s late October date has coincided with rain.
Sweets from Dunkin’ and coffee from Chartwell Dining Services helped fortify the crowd.
Burkley said HSWC is “very close to building our new building,” which will double its shelter capacity.
“We’re looking for a little more (money), but we’re about ready to get started,” she said. “People don’t always understand that we can’t take in an unlimited number of animals if we don’t have the room.’
Whisker Walk proceeds should bring the organization a little closer to the goal.
Helping Burkley to organized the 2018 walk were Jess White, Alyson Brown, Cindy Price, Victoria Goldsworthy, Susan Goldsworthy, Chris LeJeune, Sheila Karowsky, Carol Minser, Char Neiport and Megan Fritz .
Judges for the doggy costume contest were Barb Nichols and Jenny Ianni . Board members on hand included Susie Ianni and Karen Hutchinson .
Seen: Cody and Victoria Zimmerman, Michele and Christian Keller, Lisa DeFelice, Richard A. Schimizzi, Raquel Huff, Eric and Terra Solochier with son Owen, Nick Horniacek, Cheryl Hubner, Lesa Johnson, Melissa Ciesielski, Ella Ciesielski, Frank and Barb Palmer, Nick and Jen Opalsky, Jennifer Gabriel, Emily Gabriel-Fulton, Louise Fisher, Christina Harper, Macey Marks, Kathy Marks, Jake Temple and Marilyn, “Big” Jim, Benjamin and “Little” Jim Marnell.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com
or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review

The Myers family — Justin and Christine with Lola and Bailey — dress as Legos for the annuall Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Cheryl Hubner and Roxy dress as bacon and eggs for the annuall Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Victoria Zimmerman with Daisy and Cody Zimmerman with Pepper participate in the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk as sharks, during the walk held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Jaxon, owned by Lesa Johnson, is a pumpkin for the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
From left: Missy and Ella Ciesielski and Sydney dress from "Beetlejuice" for the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
From front: Kiara, Victoria Goldsworthy and Ebony, representing characters from Sesame Street, start the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Jen Opalsky and Bailey dress together as Monsters Inc. for the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
From left: Jennifer Gabriel and Emily Gabriel-Fulton along with Betty White, Harley Davidson and Miss Lilly, dress as fairies for the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Macey Marks and her sunflowers, Allie and Daisy, participate in the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Where's Waldo? A wolfhound named "Murphy" and his owners Jerry and Heather Capo know as they participate Saturday morning in the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Jasmine, riding in her pumpkin patch, is pulled along by her owner, Louise Fisher, during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Whisker Walk, held Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.