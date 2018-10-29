Out & About: Chamber's 73rd annual dinner marks 'year of successes'
Updated 4 hours ago
President Briana Tomack says 2018 has been a “year of successes” for the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which held its 73rd annual Dinner and Awards Celebration on Oct. 22 at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
For the first time, members were able to nominate individuals and businesses for the awards, a task previously handled by committee. The switch is a way to get members more involved — and to assure a wider range of nominees, says board chairman Jerry Supko .
These honors were bestowed during dinner:
• Small Business Award: Rusbosin Furniture , a family-owned store opened in 1963
• Volunteer of the Year: Tim Bates , business analyst at the Saint Vincent College Small Business Development Center
• Non-Profit Award: CASA of Westmoreland , a voice for abused and neglected children in the county court system
• Community Service Award: Quatrini Rafferty , for the law firm’s contributions of time, talent and resources to the local community
Keynote speaker was Paul Siefken , president and chief executive officer of Fred Rogers Productions.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.