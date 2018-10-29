Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Chamber's 73rd annual dinner marks 'year of successes'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Hannah Kahn (left), membership coordinator, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Briana Tomack, president, pose for a photo at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual Dinner and Awards, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Monday evening, October 22, 2108.
Representing Quatrini Rafferty, recipients of the Community Service Award (from left) Michael Quatrini, Vince Quatrini, Dennis Rafferty and Jessica Rafferty gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual Dinner and Awards, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Monday evening, October 22, 2108.
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce board chairman Jerry Supko (left) joins keynote speaker Paul Siefken for a photo during the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual Dinner and Awards, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Monday evening, October 22, 2108.
Donna Yates joins her husband, Tim Yates, recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award, for a photo during the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 73rd Aannual Dinner and Awards, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Monday evening, October 22, 2108.
Representing CASA, recipient of the Nonprofit Award, (from left), Carol Palcic, development director, Suzanne Ward, board member, Mandy Zalich, executive director, and David Riehl, board member, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual Dinner and Awards, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Monday evening, October 22, 2108.
Representing Rusbosin Furniture, recipient of the Small Business Award (from left) John Rusbosin, Nancy Rusbosin and Ed Rusbosin gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce 73rd annual Dinner and Awards, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Monday evening, October 22, 2108.
President Briana Tomack says 2018 has been a “year of successes” for the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which held its 73rd annual Dinner and Awards Celebration on Oct. 22 at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

For the first time, members were able to nominate individuals and businesses for the awards, a task previously handled by committee. The switch is a way to get members more involved — and to assure a wider range of nominees, says board chairman Jerry Supko .

These honors were bestowed during dinner:

• Small Business Award: Rusbosin Furniture , a family-owned store opened in 1963

• Volunteer of the Year: Tim Bates , business analyst at the Saint Vincent College Small Business Development Center

• Non-Profit Award: CASA of Westmoreland , a voice for abused and neglected children in the county court system

• Community Service Award: Quatrini Rafferty , for the law firm’s contributions of time, talent and resources to the local community

Keynote speaker was Paul Siefken , president and chief executive officer of Fred Rogers Productions.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

