Out & About

Out & About: Annual dinner showers blessings on St. Anne Home

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
(from left), Sr. Mary Jessica Terek joins John Kline for a photo, at the annual St. Anne Home Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 3, 2018. (from left), Sr. Mary Jessica Terek joins John Kline for a photo, at the annual St. Anne Home Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 3, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The 22nd Annual Harvest of Blessings Dinner and Auction to benefit the St. Anne Home was held Nov. 3 in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College, Unity.

Welcoming guests on behalf of the Greensburg continuing care retirement community was CEO Jeffrey Long will welcome guests.

Mary Dreliszak , director of development and marketing, also shared several current television commercials and premiered three short videos recently produced for St. Anne Home.

Father Dennis Bogusz provided the blessing before dinner, while board chairman John Kline offered closing comments. The event began with a social hour and included raffles, live and silent auctions and jazz guitar music by Rich Struzzi .

Proceeds will go to the continuum of care and supportive services for residents, their families and caregivers at the home, a ministry of the Felician Sisters of North America.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

