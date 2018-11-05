Out & About: CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala an elegant affair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where were the best-dressed ladies and gentlemen in Westmoreland County on Nov. 3?

It would be safe to argue that they were attending the 6th Annual Fall Gala to benefit CASA of Westmoreland Inc.

The golden rays of the setting sun glittered upon the black tie-clad guys and their evening gown-bedecked gals through floor-to-ceiling windows in the elegant banquet room of a private club near Ligonier.

The event annual gathers staff, volunteers and supporters in support of the organization that works to insure that the best interests of children involved in Family Court proceedings are served.

A bright note shared by Development Director Carol Palcic was that a recent drive to match a $25,000 gift from an unnamed donor ended in success.

The cocktail hour flowed into dinner, followed by an informational presentation and, to cap off the evening, dancing to the music of Protege.

Gala committee members included CASA Executive Director Mandy Zalich, Erika O’Donnell, Debra Kowalyk, Kelly Jellison, Mary Koziara, Ovie Marshall, Sharon Nies, Michael Quatrini (seen with Megan ), Hannah Roth, Kelly Smail and Beth Teacher .

On the guest list: Rosemary and Jeff Spoljarick, Suzanne and Mike Ward, Stacy Sanders, Chris Mohler-King, Dr. Chris and Jill Bellicini, Bill and Rachel Ferguson, Chad and Amy Amond, Mallory Reese, Beth Teacher, Bill and Bridget Mohler, Judge Christopher and Kristine Feliciani, Elizabeth Naidu, Janeen Moffa, Konrad and Karin Mayr, Kevin and Annette O’Donnell, Chris Campbell, Stephanie Dileo, Joyce Markosky, David and Ashleigh Riehl and Brandon and Nichole Heide .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.