Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Out & About

Out & About: Aid Society's annual bash is 'Positively Posh'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Guests, (from left), Sunny Shine and Brandi Shine pose for a photo near the raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.Guests, (from left), Sunny Shine and Brandi Shine pose for a photo near the raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Guests, (from left), Sunny Shine and Brandi Shine pose for a photo near the raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.Guests, (from left), Sunny Shine and Brandi Shine pose for a photo near the raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Event co-chairs, (from left), Pam Walter and Kym Dorko, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.Event co-chairs, (from left), Pam Walter and Kym Dorko, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event co-chairs, (from left), Pam Walter and Kym Dorko, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.Event co-chairs, (from left), Pam Walter and Kym Dorko, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Event co-chair and Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society President Susannah Calvo joins Al Novak.
Event co-chair and Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society President Susannah Calvo joins Al Novak.
Guests, (from left), Pam Mt. Joy and Karen Harouse-Bell, pose for a photo while looking through raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.Guests, (from left), Pam Mt. Joy and Karen Harouse-Bell, pose for a photo while looking through raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Guests, (from left), Pam Mt. Joy and Karen Harouse-Bell, pose for a photo while looking through raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.Guests, (from left), Pam Mt. Joy and Karen Harouse-Bell, pose for a photo while looking through raffle baskets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
(from left), Phyllis Kluska, Jared Henigin, bash volunteer, and Renee Frye, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.(from left), Phyllis Kluska, Jared Henigin, bash volunteer, and Renee Frye, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Phyllis Kluska, Jared Henigin, bash volunteer, and Renee Frye, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.(from left), Phyllis Kluska, Jared Henigin, bash volunteer, and Renee Frye, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
(from left), Dr. Nico Cortese, family medicine resident at Latrobe Area Hospital, joins Mary Lou Rossi for a photo near a photo donated by her husband, Donald Rossi, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.(from left), Dr. Nico Cortese, family medicine resident at Latrobe Area Hospital, joins Mary Lou Rossi for a photo near a photo donated by her husband, Donald Rossi, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
(from left), Dr. Nico Cortese, family medicine resident at Latrobe Area Hospital, joins Mary Lou Rossi for a photo near a photo donated by her husband, Donald Rossi, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.(from left), Dr. Nico Cortese, family medicine resident at Latrobe Area Hospital, joins Mary Lou Rossi for a photo near a photo donated by her husband, Donald Rossi, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 3, 2018.
POSITIVELY POSH Basket raffle chairs Suzanne Miller (left) and Dorothy Zello, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held Nov. 3 at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree. The shopping extravaganza benefits the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and its services to hospital patients.
POSITIVELY POSH Basket raffle chairs Suzanne Miller (left) and Dorothy Zello, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Positively Posh Bash, held Nov. 3 at Rizzo’s Banquet Facility in Crabtree. The shopping extravaganza benefits the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and its services to hospital patients.

Updated 5 hours ago

If you want to score a ticket for Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s Positively Posh shopping extravaganza, you have to act fast.

The annual event sells out quickly, as it did for this year’s rendition, held Nov. 3 in Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.

What makes the event so special?

Many attendees use it as a kick-off for the holiday shopping season, with the added allure of auctions promising prizes including cash and luxury goods.

And there’s brunch!

Proceeds benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and its services to hospital patients.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me