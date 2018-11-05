Out & About: Greater Latrobe art gala draws more than 500

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From two pieces purchased in 1936, the Greater Latrobe School District’s special art collection has grown to about 200 works that line the high school halls.

On Nov. 1, the GLSD Art Conservation Trust hosted its annual Art Gala to reveal works by 19 area artists that students have voted on to be considered for the collection. A final determination will be made at the next student council meeting.

Student docents chose the featured works from pieces included in juried exhibitions at the Latrobe Art Center, Greensburg Art Center and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The students’ top five picks were paintings by Stephanie Oplinger, Cora Smith, Karen Rafferty, Natalie Nakles and Mark E. Weleski .

The 500 gala guests also had the opportunity to vote for their favorites, just as a comparison to the student picks. They agreed with the students on four, but opted for a painting by Joseph Ryznar over the Oplinger piece.

Honorary gala chair Cynthia Busch received special recognition, including a plaque, flowers and an art print, for her work with the trust since 2001.

Gala chair was Nicole Danforth . Chairwoman of the Art Conservation Trust is Barbara Nakles.

Remarkably, a special guest for the evening was Corinne Bollinger , who recently celebrated her 100th birthday — and was a member of the 1936 Latrobe graduating class.

Also seen: George Fetkovich, Georgia Teppert, Richard Danforth, Jessica and Joe Golden, Larry Busch, Keith and Michelle Visconti, Pamela Cooper, Annie Urban, Barbara Ferrier, David McMunn, Dennis Bell, Lauren Buches, Joe Bellack, Barbara Jones, Ann Kraybill, Virginia Greubel, Melissa Blystone, Dennis and Kathy Rafferty, Don and Doreen Currie, Bob and Arlene Kendra, Bill and Bonnie Hoffman, Jim and Betty Ann McHugh, Pat Kiser, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Tom and Pat Majcher, Sommer Toffle, Anita Manoli and Ann Ruddy.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.