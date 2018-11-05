Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Greater Latrobe art gala draws more than 500

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Jessica Golden, director of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity, joins student gala docents, Grace Binkey, MacKenzie Crispin and Mazie Smith.
Artistsl, (from left), William M. Hoffman, Jr. and John Mayer, pose for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday evening, November 1, 2018. Artistsl, (from left), William M. Hoffman, Jr. and John Mayer, pose for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday evening, November 1, 2018.
From left: GLSD Art Conservation Trust Chair Barbara Nakles, 2018 Art Gala Honorary Chair Cynthia Busch, and Gala Chair Nicole Danforth
Greater Latrobe Senior High School members of student council, (from left), Gianna Ferry, Alex Bisignani, Noah Belak and Landrey Quinn, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday evening, November 1, 2018. Greater Latrobe Senior High School members of student council, (from left), Gianna Ferry, Alex Bisignani, Noah Belak and Landrey Quinn, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday evening, November 1, 2018.
(from left), Lee and Rob Firment pose for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday evening, November 1, 2018. (from left), Lee and Rob Firment pose for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday evening, November 1, 2018.
From left: Artists Doreen Currie, Ann M. Cehula, Marcia Koynok and Catherine Rosensteel gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust art gala, held Nov. 1 at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
From two pieces purchased in 1936, the Greater Latrobe School District’s special art collection has grown to about 200 works that line the high school halls.

On Nov. 1, the GLSD Art Conservation Trust hosted its annual Art Gala to reveal works by 19 area artists that students have voted on to be considered for the collection. A final determination will be made at the next student council meeting.

Student docents chose the featured works from pieces included in juried exhibitions at the Latrobe Art Center, Greensburg Art Center and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The students’ top five picks were paintings by Stephanie Oplinger, Cora Smith, Karen Rafferty, Natalie Nakles and Mark E. Weleski .

The 500 gala guests also had the opportunity to vote for their favorites, just as a comparison to the student picks. They agreed with the students on four, but opted for a painting by Joseph Ryznar over the Oplinger piece.

Honorary gala chair Cynthia Busch received special recognition, including a plaque, flowers and an art print, for her work with the trust since 2001.

Gala chair was Nicole Danforth . Chairwoman of the Art Conservation Trust is Barbara Nakles.

Remarkably, a special guest for the evening was Corinne Bollinger , who recently celebrated her 100th birthday — and was a member of the 1936 Latrobe graduating class.

Also seen: George Fetkovich, Georgia Teppert, Richard Danforth, Jessica and Joe Golden, Larry Busch, Keith and Michelle Visconti, Pamela Cooper, Annie Urban, Barbara Ferrier, David McMunn, Dennis Bell, Lauren Buches, Joe Bellack, Barbara Jones, Ann Kraybill, Virginia Greubel, Melissa Blystone, Dennis and Kathy Rafferty, Don and Doreen Currie, Bob and Arlene Kendra, Bill and Bonnie Hoffman, Jim and Betty Ann McHugh, Pat Kiser, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Tom and Pat Majcher, Sommer Toffle, Anita Manoli and Ann Ruddy.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

