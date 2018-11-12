Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Library fundraiser a 'Macabre Masquerade'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library Director Jamie Falo joins event co-chairwomen Judy Mizikar and Anne-Marie Welty for a photo during “A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe,” held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018. (from left), The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library Director, Jamie Falo, joins event co-chairs, Judy Mizikar and Anne-Marie Welty for a photo, during A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018.
From left: April and Bob Gonze join Nat and Melanie Pantalone for a photo during “A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe,” held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018.
Carolyn Tlumack (left) and Faye Rosatti pose with one of the props at “A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe,” held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018.
Marian DeBone (left) and Jenifer Amundson pose with a red masque prop during “A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe,” held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018.
(from left), Veronica and Len Kowalski pose for a photo during “A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe,” held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018.
(from left), Bob and Pat Majcher pose for a photo during “A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe,” held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018. (from left), Bob and Pat Majcher pose for a photo during A Macabre Masquerade, an Evening Celebrating Poe, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018.
Wasn’t Halloween a couple of weeks ago? Because something spooky was going on at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Nov. 10.

Walk through the swirling mist at the front door, only to be greeted by Edgar Allan Poe and his missus.

A crowd of folks in black leather, capes and masks mingled about, under the watchful eye of a flock of ravens, the “ominous bird” of Poe’s signature poem. There was a sharp-fanged bear (rug) splayed across the circulation desk and a skull on an otherwise cheerfully laden cookie table.

What was going on? It was the annual Library Libations fundraiser, this year titled “A Macabre Masquerade: An Evening Celebrating Poe.”

The 10th annual event even had a Poe-erful signature drink, the “Annabel Lee,” named after the tragic heroine of a Poe poem, whose husband sleeps at night in her tomb.

Though Poe’s works are spine-tingling and dark, the library party was anything but, with dance music and laughter floating through the stacks.

Event co-chairs were Anne-Marie Welty and Judy Mizikar , incoming president of the library board of directors.

Committee members included Barbara Bee, Diane Hartland, Mary Lou Hugus, Janelle Stayt, Cindy Strayer, Carolyn Tlumack, Sara Deegan, Diane Ciabattoni, Donna Dolan, Jeannie Bock, Jessica Hickey, Missy Smeltz and Magdelyn Vale (who portrayed Mrs. Poe, while hubby David Vale was the writer himself).

Seen: library director Jamie Falo, Linda Assard, Dr. George and Linda Austin, George and Jane Church, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Charles and Sally Loughran, Joanne Caffrey, Jim and Roxie Sumner, Dan and JoAnn Galbraith, Barbara Ferrier, Mike and Karen Stewart, Bob and April Gonze, Bob and Pat Majcher, Dick and Barbara Flock, Nancy Jamison, Kelli Brisbane and Dash Harster .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

