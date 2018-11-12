Out & About: Library fundraiser a 'Macabre Masquerade'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wasn’t Halloween a couple of weeks ago? Because something spooky was going on at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library on Nov. 10.

Walk through the swirling mist at the front door, only to be greeted by Edgar Allan Poe and his missus.

A crowd of folks in black leather, capes and masks mingled about, under the watchful eye of a flock of ravens, the “ominous bird” of Poe’s signature poem. There was a sharp-fanged bear (rug) splayed across the circulation desk and a skull on an otherwise cheerfully laden cookie table.

What was going on? It was the annual Library Libations fundraiser, this year titled “A Macabre Masquerade: An Evening Celebrating Poe.”

The 10th annual event even had a Poe-erful signature drink, the “Annabel Lee,” named after the tragic heroine of a Poe poem, whose husband sleeps at night in her tomb.

Though Poe’s works are spine-tingling and dark, the library party was anything but, with dance music and laughter floating through the stacks.

Event co-chairs were Anne-Marie Welty and Judy Mizikar , incoming president of the library board of directors.

Committee members included Barbara Bee, Diane Hartland, Mary Lou Hugus, Janelle Stayt, Cindy Strayer, Carolyn Tlumack, Sara Deegan, Diane Ciabattoni, Donna Dolan, Jeannie Bock, Jessica Hickey, Missy Smeltz and Magdelyn Vale (who portrayed Mrs. Poe, while hubby David Vale was the writer himself).

Seen: library director Jamie Falo, Linda Assard, Dr. George and Linda Austin, George and Jane Church, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Charles and Sally Loughran, Joanne Caffrey, Jim and Roxie Sumner, Dan and JoAnn Galbraith, Barbara Ferrier, Mike and Karen Stewart, Bob and April Gonze, Bob and Pat Majcher, Dick and Barbara Flock, Nancy Jamison, Kelli Brisbane and Dash Harster .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.