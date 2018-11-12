Out & About: Celebrity dance extravaganza benefits senior program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The hoofers went at it hot and heavy at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin on Nov. 9.

The occasion was the annual Dance With Pittsburgh Celebrities extravaganza, and the cause was the Open Your Heart to a Senior program of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The evening got underway with a flash mob of Integral Ballroom’s over-50 beginner line dancers, and ended with a dance party open to all attendees. In the middle was the main event.

When the dust (or was it glitter?) settled, the hootin’ and hollerin’ died down and the votes were counted … lo and behold, everyone was a winner. Featured dancers and instructor/partners danced off with these honors:

• Judges’ Award: Leslie Schupp , RE/MAX Heritage sales associate, for a rumba with Lucas Nelson

• First Place Peoples Choice: Marilyn Forbes , writer and local TV host, for a salsa with Ryan Mitchell

• Second Place Peoples Choice: Vandye Nelson , owner of 60 Minutes Missions Escape Room, for a tango/pasa doble with Joe O’Brien

• Third Place Peoples Choice: Joe Maluchnik , assistant principal at Greensburg Salem High School, for a polka/waltz medley with Bre Deutsch

New awards this year:

• Best Costume (female): Cindi Huffman , director of child care services at Laurel Highlands YMCA, for a cha cha/tango with Bruce Meyer

• Best Costume (male): Jeremy Kuharcik , teacher at Peters Township High School, for a jive with Luanne O’Brien

• Most improved (female): Tracy Christian , client care specialist at Unity Printing, for a cha cha with John Costabile

• Most improved (male): Duane Huffman , technical sales director at PTC, for a hustle with Amy Blackburn

Judges Don Albensi, Carly Noel Boucher and Terry Cellurale and emcee Josh Taylor are all veterans of the dance competition.

Event committee members were Sheri Boyle, Cary Ferrence, Donna Graham, Amy Halula, Mike Kardibin, Joyce Moore, Vick Rudge, Rosemary Scardina, Tom Stevenson, Stephanie Turin and Suzette Venturini.

OYHS program directors are Melaney Heyges, Karen Horchak and Maureen Zang .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.