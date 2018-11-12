Out & About: Greensburg Art Center offers one-of-a-kind gifts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes shopping at the mall or online just won’t do.

There are those one-of-a-kind people who deserve a one-of-a-kind gift that comes from a one-of-a-kind place.

Members of the Greensburg Art Center created their annual The Art of Gifting holiday show and sale with those people in mind.

An opening reception was held Nov. 10 for the sale, advertised as offering “gifts made with love for those you love,” which runs through Dec. 19 in the Hempfield facility.

Area artists have created the sale items, priced from $3 to about $300, in a wide array of media, including ceramics, glass, textiles, wood, metal and paints. There also are jewelry and other accessories, along with handcrafted gift bags.

Appropriately, the theme is “Home for the Holidays.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.