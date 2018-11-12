Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Greensburg Art Center offers one-of-a-kind gifts

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Kay Rowe (left) and Janice Decker shop during the reception for the annual “Art of Gifting” holiday show and sale held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday afternoon, November 10, 2018.
Beth Searfoss (left) and Pat Parsons shop during the reception for the annual “Art of Gifting” holiday show and sale held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday afternoon, November 10, 2018.
Bud Barth shops during the reception for the annual “Art of Gifting” holiday show and sale held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday afternoon, November 10, 2018.
Greensburg Art Center President Renie Pollock (left) and event chairwoman Cheryl Kirsch pose for a photo during the reception for the annual “Art of Gifting” holiday show and sale held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday afternoon, November 10, 2018.
Susan Wisneski poses at the selfie station during the reception for the annual “Art of Gifting” holiday show and sale held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday afternoon, November 10, 2018.
Sometimes shopping at the mall or online just won’t do.

There are those one-of-a-kind people who deserve a one-of-a-kind gift that comes from a one-of-a-kind place.

Members of the Greensburg Art Center created their annual The Art of Gifting holiday show and sale with those people in mind.

An opening reception was held Nov. 10 for the sale, advertised as offering “gifts made with love for those you love,” which runs through Dec. 19 in the Hempfield facility.

Area artists have created the sale items, priced from $3 to about $300, in a wide array of media, including ceramics, glass, textiles, wood, metal and paints. There also are jewelry and other accessories, along with handcrafted gift bags.

Appropriately, the theme is “Home for the Holidays.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

