Out & About: 'Littles' celebrate their Big Brothers and Sisters
Updated 9 hours ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region advertised its annual Celebration of Mentoring as “an evening of honor and enjoyment as we share our story and recognize those who have joined in our mission.”
On Nov. 7 in the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin, both “bigs” and their “littles” were recognized.
Members of the “littles” Class of 2019, who will graduate from high school in the spring and move on from the program, included Hailey Piscar, Crystal Fordyce, Tess Bartlet and Donna Dailey .
“Littles” who received the M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Award, to support them in pursuit of post-secondary education, were Eli J. Cook and Robert D. Rider.
Also honored by BBBSLR Executive Director Kelli Belanger , board members and guests for commitment to mentoring and community service were Tay Waltenbaugh , CEO of Westmoreland Community Action, and WTAE-TV news anchor Andrew Stockey .
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.