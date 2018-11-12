Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 'Littles' celebrate their Big Brothers and Sisters

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Eli J. Cook, recipient of the M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Award; Mindy Martinelli, daughter of M. Dennis Taylor; and Robert D. Rider, recipient of the M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Award, gather for a photo at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region Celebration of Mentoring, held at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin on Wednesday evening, November 7, 2018.
From left: Suzanne Dzvonick; Kelli Belanger, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region; emcee Jennifer Miele and big brother Mark Seamans gather for a photo at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region Celebration of Mentoring, held at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin on Wednesday evening, November 7, 2018.
From left: Big sister Stephanie Kline and her Class of 2019 little, Donna Dailey, joins Class of 2019 little, Tess Bartlet, and her big, TC Skillings, for a photo at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region Celebration of Mentoring, held at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin on Wednesday evening, November 7, 2018.
From left: 2018 Award recipient and big brother, Tay Waltenbaugh, joins his former little, Sean Stipp, fellow big brother, Vince Clemens, and former little, Ken Gottschalk, for a photo at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region Celebration of Mentoring, held at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin on Wednesday evening, November 7, 2018.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region advertised its annual Celebration of Mentoring as “an evening of honor and enjoyment as we share our story and recognize those who have joined in our mission.”

On Nov. 7 in the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin, both “bigs” and their “littles” were recognized.

Members of the “littles” Class of 2019, who will graduate from high school in the spring and move on from the program, included Hailey Piscar, Crystal Fordyce, Tess Bartlet and Donna Dailey .

“Littles” who received the M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Award, to support them in pursuit of post-secondary education, were Eli J. Cook and Robert D. Rider.

Also honored by BBBSLR Executive Director Kelli Belanger , board members and guests for commitment to mentoring and community service were Tay Waltenbaugh , CEO of Westmoreland Community Action, and WTAE-TV news anchor Andrew Stockey .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

