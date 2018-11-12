Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: French countryside inspires WCCC Chefs' Table

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
From left: Tuesday Stanley, president, Westmoreland County Community College; Terry Menear, general manager and sommelier at Helen’s Restaurant, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, and inductee into the WCCC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Hall of Fame; and chef Cindy Komarinski, professor/program director, WCCC culinary arts and hospitality, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Educational Foundation’s The Chefs’ Marketplace, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday evening, November 4, 2018.
From left: Tuesday Stanley, president, Westmoreland County Community College; Terry Menear, general manager and sommelier at Helen’s Restaurant, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, and inductee into the WCCC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Hall of Fame; and chef Cindy Komarinski, professor/program director, WCCC culinary arts and hospitality, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Educational Foundation’s The Chefs’ Marketplace, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday evening, November 4, 2018.
From left, clockwise: WCCC culinary students Mary Antonacci and Joshua Gindlesperger and chefs Scott Schmucker and Rikk Panzera work in the kitchen preparing dishes for guests during the Westmoreland Educational Foundation’s The Chefs’ Marketplace, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday evening, November 4, 2018.
From left, clockwise: WCCC culinary students Mary Antonacci and Joshua Gindlesperger and chefs Scott Schmucker and Rikk Panzera work in the kitchen preparing dishes for guests during the Westmoreland Educational Foundation’s The Chefs’ Marketplace, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College located near Youngwood on Sunday evening, November 4, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

The French countryside inspired the theme for the Westmoreland County Community College Educational Foundation’s 32nd annual Chefs’ Table fundraiser.

Held Nov. 4 on the Hempfield campus, the event included dinner, a student-created Chefs’ Marketplace of specialty foods and an induction into the school’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Hall of Fame.

With all that going on, it’s little wonder it was a sell-out.

Welcoming alumnus Terry Menear into the hall of fame were Culinary Arts/Hospitality Programs Director Cindy Komarinski , foundation President David W. McDonald , and college President Tuesday Stanley .

Since 2013, Menear has been general manager and sommelier at Helen’s Restaurant at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. His previous posts included stints with Crown America Hotels, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Ritz Carlton hotels in Las Vegas and Cleveland, Bellagio in Las Vegas and Savory Hill in Moon Township.

“As an outstanding alumnus, you give our students an exceptional example of what they can aspire to become,” Stanley said.

Over the years, the Chefs’ Table has raised nearly $1.5 million for student scholarships, she said.

Event sponsors this year included Linda Assard and Bill and Judy Scheeren .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me