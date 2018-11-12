Out & About: French countryside inspires WCCC Chefs' Table

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The French countryside inspired the theme for the Westmoreland County Community College Educational Foundation’s 32nd annual Chefs’ Table fundraiser.

Held Nov. 4 on the Hempfield campus, the event included dinner, a student-created Chefs’ Marketplace of specialty foods and an induction into the school’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Hall of Fame.

With all that going on, it’s little wonder it was a sell-out.

Welcoming alumnus Terry Menear into the hall of fame were Culinary Arts/Hospitality Programs Director Cindy Komarinski , foundation President David W. McDonald , and college President Tuesday Stanley .

Since 2013, Menear has been general manager and sommelier at Helen’s Restaurant at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. His previous posts included stints with Crown America Hotels, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Ritz Carlton hotels in Las Vegas and Cleveland, Bellagio in Las Vegas and Savory Hill in Moon Township.

“As an outstanding alumnus, you give our students an exceptional example of what they can aspire to become,” Stanley said.

Over the years, the Chefs’ Table has raised nearly $1.5 million for student scholarships, she said.

Event sponsors this year included Linda Assard and Bill and Judy Scheeren .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.