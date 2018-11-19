Out & About: Hats off to Latrobe Art Center's annual auction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Time was when no well-dressed lady or gentleman went out for the evening without a hat, a genteel custom that has gone by the wayside like so many others.

The Latrobe Art Center brought back it back for its annual auction fundraiser, An Evening in the Neighborhood XI , held Nov. 14 in the Latrobe Country Club.

Many attendees took the “Hats Off to You!” theme to heart, wearing every type of topper imaginable — from bowlers and cloches to Panamas and fascinators.

Center executive director Lauren Buches had her own feather-bedecked number to set off a little black dress and gloves.

Buches, who’s been on the job since midsummer, said that the center is humming with classes and other activities, but there will be a lull beginning Dec. 21, when the facility will close for some renovations. The main gallery is scheduled to reopen in early January, but renovations in the center’s second gallery may take longer.

No one was thinking about shutting down at the party, though, as the fun was ramped up with silent, Chinese and live auctions, prize balloons, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a libation station. The silent auction featured artworks by center member artists and others.

