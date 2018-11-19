Out & About: Hats off to Latrobe Art Center's annual auction
Updated 2 hours ago
Time was when no well-dressed lady or gentleman went out for the evening without a hat, a genteel custom that has gone by the wayside like so many others.
The Latrobe Art Center brought back it back for its annual auction fundraiser, An Evening in the Neighborhood XI , held Nov. 14 in the Latrobe Country Club.
Many attendees took the “Hats Off to You!” theme to heart, wearing every type of topper imaginable — from bowlers and cloches to Panamas and fascinators.
Center executive director Lauren Buches had her own feather-bedecked number to set off a little black dress and gloves.
Buches, who’s been on the job since midsummer, said that the center is humming with classes and other activities, but there will be a lull beginning Dec. 21, when the facility will close for some renovations. The main gallery is scheduled to reopen in early January, but renovations in the center’s second gallery may take longer.
No one was thinking about shutting down at the party, though, as the fun was ramped up with silent, Chinese and live auctions, prize balloons, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a libation station. The silent auction featured artworks by center member artists and others.
Auction committee members included Diane Austraw, Joe Bellack, Rosanne Bodziak, Annette Couch, Karen Gross, Diane Kreiling, Pam Kroh, Jo Ann Lightcap, Lee Markosky, Janet Mason, Lisa McCracken, Linda Miller, Jim Okonak, Rick Okonak, Kathy Rafferty, Charles and Sharon Shepard, Marty Singer, Kathy Sobota and Georgia Teppert .
Seen: Linda Assard, Paula Maloney, Pat Maloney, Mark and Jeanine Ferry, Linda McKenna Boxx, Endy Reindl, Bill and Peg Panasiti, Vincent and Sue Hrubes, Tom and Teresa Tallarico, Matt and Lindsey Schimizzi, Larry and Kim Bucci, Chris Couch, Pilar Herr, David and Janet Seremet, Dennis Rafferty, Bob and Pat Majcher, Bill and Bonnie Hoffman and Clark, Jane and Trevor Kerr.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
