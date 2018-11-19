Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Perennially popular cash bash sells out fast

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Action for Animals Humane Society board of directors (from left) Lisa Corcoran of Unity Township, vice-president; Rita Whiteman of Hempfield, president; and Robin Grace of Ligonier, board member, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society. Action for Animals Humane Society board of directors, (from left), Lisa Corcoran, of Unity Township, vice-president, Rita Whiteman, of Hempfield Township, president, and Robin Grace, of Ligonier, board member, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society.
From left: Pam Reese of Derry, Action for Animals Humane Society assistant manager; Cathy Cunningham of Washington County, Humane Police Officer for CRICAAT; and LuAnn Hutcheson of Blairsville, Action for Animals Humane Society shelter manager, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society. (from left), Pam Reese, of Derry, Action for Animals Humane Society assistant manager, Cathy Cunningham, of Washington County, Humane Police Officer for CRICAAT, and LuAnn Hutcheson, of Blairsville, Action for Animals Humane Society shelter manager, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society.
From left: Tori Rudy of Saltsburg, Cathy Rudy of Saltsburg and Beth Flowers of Latrobe pose for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society. (from left), Tori Rudy, of Saltsburg, Cathy Rudy, of Saltsburg, and Beth Flowers, of Latrobe, pose for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society.
Cathy Rudy of Saltsburg wins a basket at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society. Cathy Rudy, of Saltsburg, wins a basket at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society.
Fundraising chairs for Lauren’s Wing, The Fund for Animal Care (from left) Karen and Earl Highlands of Hempfield volunteer at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society. Fundraising chairs for Lauren’s Wing, The Fund for Animal Care, (from left), Karen and Earl Highlands, of Hempfield Township, volunteer at the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society.
Suzanne Coccagna of Derry buys a paint stick raffle from volunteer Mark Gaydos of Latrobe during the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society. (from left), Suzanne Coccagna, of Derry, buys a paint stick raffle from volunteer, Mark Gaydos, of Latrobe, during the Action for Animals Humane Society Holiday Cash and Gift Bash, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. All proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the animals at Action for Animals Humane Society.
If you want to get tickets for the annual fall cash bash hosted by Action for Animals Humane Society , you need to plan in advance. Far in advance.

The perennially popular event is a guaranteed sell-out, as was the latest installment that took place Nov. 17 in Latrobe’s Huber Hall.

Tickets were gone more than a month in advance for what was the organization’s 24th bash, according to board president Rita Whiteman .

Cash bash proceeds benefit operations at the Derry Township no-kill shelter that houses up to 150 animals at a time with no government funding.

Action for Animals is involved in the rescue and adoption of about 1,000 animals each year, provides a low-cost spay and neuter service and education programs, free board to animals of domestic violence victims and disaster-relief response. Check it out at afashelter.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

