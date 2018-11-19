Out & About: Perennially popular cash bash sells out fast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you want to get tickets for the annual fall cash bash hosted by Action for Animals Humane Society , you need to plan in advance. Far in advance.

The perennially popular event is a guaranteed sell-out, as was the latest installment that took place Nov. 17 in Latrobe’s Huber Hall.

Tickets were gone more than a month in advance for what was the organization’s 24th bash, according to board president Rita Whiteman .

Cash bash proceeds benefit operations at the Derry Township no-kill shelter that houses up to 150 animals at a time with no government funding.

Action for Animals is involved in the rescue and adoption of about 1,000 animals each year, provides a low-cost spay and neuter service and education programs, free board to animals of domestic violence victims and disaster-relief response. Check it out at afashelter.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.