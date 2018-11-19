Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Regional juried exhibition returns to Ligonier museum

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Exhibiting artists Duncan Everhart of Bedford County and Diana Williams of New Florence pose for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. Exhibiting artists, (from left), Duncan Everhart, of Bedford County, and Diana Williams, of New Florence, pose for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
Exhibiting artists Duncan Everhart of Bedford County and Diana Williams of New Florence pose for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. Exhibiting artists, (from left), Duncan Everhart, of Bedford County, and Diana Williams, of New Florence, pose for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
Board of Directors for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts (from left) Tom Niggel, secretary, Susan Kiren, president, Bonnie Hoffman, treasurer, and Susan Pollins, vice-president and a recipient of an Award of Merit, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. Board of Directors for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, (from left), Tom Niggel, secretary, Susan Kiren, president, Bonnie Hoffman, treasurer, and Susan Pollins, vice-president, and also a recipient of an Award of Merit, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
Board of Directors for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts (from left) Tom Niggel, secretary, Susan Kiren, president, Bonnie Hoffman, treasurer, and Susan Pollins, vice-president and a recipient of an Award of Merit, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. Board of Directors for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, (from left), Tom Niggel, secretary, Susan Kiren, president, Bonnie Hoffman, treasurer, and Susan Pollins, vice-president, and also a recipient of an Award of Merit, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
Award recipients (from left) Doreen Currie of Latrobe, Award of Excellence, Realistic/Impressionistic Painting; Jackie Moreno of Greensburg, Best of Show; Paul Sirofchuck, second place; and Jan Landini, Award of Excellence, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. Award recipients, (from left), Doreen Currie, of Latrobe, Award of Excellence, Realistic/Impressionistic Painting, Jackie Moreno, of Greensburg, Best of Show, Paul Sirofchuck, Second Place, and Jan Landini, Award of Excellence, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
Award recipients (from left) Doreen Currie of Latrobe, Award of Excellence, Realistic/Impressionistic Painting; Jackie Moreno of Greensburg, Best of Show; Paul Sirofchuck, second place; and Jan Landini, Award of Excellence, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. Award recipients, (from left), Doreen Currie, of Latrobe, Award of Excellence, Realistic/Impressionistic Painting, Jackie Moreno, of Greensburg, Best of Show, Paul Sirofchuck, Second Place, and Jan Landini, Award of Excellence, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
From left: Vanessa Houser, executive director of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art; Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley coordinator; and Janet Bucciarelli, Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts advisory board member and former SAMA-Ligonier Valley site coordinator, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. (from left), Vanessa Houser, Executive Director of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley Coordinator, and Janet Bucciarelli, Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts advisory board member, and former SAMA-Ligonier Valley site coordinator, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.
From left: Vanessa Houser, executive director of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art; Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley coordinator; and Janet Bucciarelli, Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts advisory board member and former SAMA-Ligonier Valley site coordinator, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018. (from left), Vanessa Houser, Executive Director of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley Coordinator, and Janet Bucciarelli, Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts advisory board member, and former SAMA-Ligonier Valley site coordinator, gather for a photo at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, November 17, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

New Castle native and noted watercolor landscape artist Thomas McNickle served as juror for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 23rd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition , on view through Feb. 3 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

An opening reception was held Nov. 17 for the show, featuring 67 works in various media by artists from 19 Southwestern Pennsylvania counties. Both emerging and established artists are included.

This is the 15th year that the Ligonier Township facility has hosted the exhibition, which site coordinator Kristin Miller termed “always innovative and dynamic.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me