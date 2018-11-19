Out & About: West Overton Whiskey Smash celebrates craft spirits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Celebrating the burgeoning popularity local distilleries and their craft whiskeys, the fourth annual Whiskey Smash was held Nov. 17 at West Overton Village and Museum near Scottdale.

Returning to the place from whence it began, Old Overholt was one of the featured products.

Now produced in Clermont, Ky., by a subsidiary of Beam Suntory, Old Overholt was founded at West Overton in 1810 and is said to be the oldest continually maintained brand of whiskey in the United States.

Standing near a fountain flowing with Old Overholt was Beam Suntory luxury specialist Bradford Lawrence and Stephen Jamieson , a “Protector of the Peat” (how’s that for a job title?), which signifies members of the Beam Suntory sales force trained to represent the peated portfolio, including Laphroaig.

Other featured distilleries stationed among museum exhibits illustrating the history of whiskey in America were Barrel 21 Distillery, Dad’s Hat Rye, Liberty Pole Spirits, Red Pump Spirits, Ridge Runner Distillery, Tall Pines Distillery and Wigle Whiskey. The GBoyz of Irwin serenaded guests with songs from the Rat Pack, ’50s and ’60s teen idols and more.

Museum Managing Director Jessica Kadie-Barclay circulated in the crowd, along with board member and Pennsylvania whiskey historian Sam Komlenic .

Seen sippin’: Lisa Marie Basile, Eric Miller, Eric and Michele Bononi, Jim Clayton and Mary Catherine Motchar, Barbara Ferrier, Cheri Noto, Walt Greene, Lauryn Pawlikowski, Cody Catalina, Tim and Pam Snyder, Ron and Becky Catalina, John and Denise Rocker and Barb, Ted and Zach Zearley .

Event organizers included Aleasha Monroe, Emalee Cantlin, Carrie Palanko and Sarah Hampton , with help from Seton Hill University student volunteers.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.