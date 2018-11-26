Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Candles light the way for Compass Inn visitors

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Stephanie Marshal, a graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and intern at Compass Inn, gives a tour of the kitchen during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Stephanie Marshal, a graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and intern at Compass Inn, gives a tour of the kitchen during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Inn Keeper and program coordinator Malori Stevenson welcomes guests to the cook house during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Inn Keeper and program coordinator Malori Stevenson welcomes guests to the cook house during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Stephanie Marshal (left), a graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and intern at Compass Inn, gives a tour of the common room during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Stephanie Marshal (left), a graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and intern at Compass Inn, gives a tour of the common room during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Docent Carol Sheats of Ligonier welcomes guests to the ladies parlor during the Holiday Candlelight Tours held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Docent Carol Sheats of Ligonier welcomes guests to the ladies parlor during the Holiday Candlelight Tours held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Docents (from left) Jackie McClane of Laughlintown listens to Carla Baldwin of Ligonier read Christmas stories during the Holiday Candlelight Tours held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Docents (from left) Jackie McClane of Laughlintown listens to Carla Baldwin of Ligonier read Christmas stories during the Holiday Candlelight Tours held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Tom Rohosky of Mt. Pleasant works in the blacksmith shop during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Tom Rohosky of Mt. Pleasant works in the blacksmith shop during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Sherry Mizikar (left) and Elizabeth Mizikar, both of Norvelt, write their Christmas traditions while Inn Keeper and program coordinator, Malori Stevenson, talks in the cook house, during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.
Sherry Mizikar (left) and Elizabeth Mizikar, both of Norvelt, write their Christmas traditions while Inn Keeper and program coordinator, Malori Stevenson, talks in the cook house, during the Holiday Candlelight Tours, held Saturday afternoon at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2108.

Updated 2 hours ago

What were the holidays like before the advent of LED mini lights, color-changing lights, net lights, icicle lights, rope lights, spotlights, projector lights and inflatables?

Before electric lights or even gas lights?

On Nov. 24, Holiday Candlelight Tours at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown carried guests back to a simpler time, around the turn of the 18th century, when the spirit of Christmas was embodied by glowing candles and flickering fires.

Docents discussed holiday traditions of days long gone and offered tour-goers hot mulled cider and other treats.

Tours also are planned for 3-7 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 8-9 at the restored stagecoach stop operated by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.

For information, call 724-238-4983 or visit compassinn.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me