Out & About: Candles light the way for Compass Inn visitors

What were the holidays like before the advent of LED mini lights, color-changing lights, net lights, icicle lights, rope lights, spotlights, projector lights and inflatables?

Before electric lights or even gas lights?

On Nov. 24, Holiday Candlelight Tours at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown carried guests back to a simpler time, around the turn of the 18th century, when the spirit of Christmas was embodied by glowing candles and flickering fires.

Docents discussed holiday traditions of days long gone and offered tour-goers hot mulled cider and other treats.

Tours also are planned for 3-7 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 8-9 at the restored stagecoach stop operated by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.

For information, call 724-238-4983 or visit compassinn.com.

