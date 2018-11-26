Out & About: Christmas Market a Ligonier holiday tradition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There’s no doubt that shopping at a big box store has its advantages — when you need a lot and you need it fast.

But nothing beats the one-of-a-kind experience of shopping a specialty market for one-of-a-kind items for those one-of-a-kind people on your holiday gift list.

The Ligonier Country Market offered just such an experience Nov. 24 in the Ligonier Valley YMCA with its annual Christmas Market .

The 2018 market featured about 85 regular market vendors who had to “Make It, Bake It, or Grow It” to earn a spot at the Y. Clothing, jewelry, artwork, craft items and small-batch foods and beverages were among offerings.

“The LCM Christmas Market has become a holiday tradition in our community,” said executive director Cari Frei. “There aren’t many opportunities like this to purchase such a great number of quality craft and food items under one roof.”

Kids were invited to help market mascot Daisy Mae in constructing a gingerbread house to be entered in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual gingerbread house contest, opening Dec. 1 in the Ramada Ligonier.

Christmas Market shoppers also were encouraged to venture into town to peruse the local shops and have a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.