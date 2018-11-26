Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Christmas Market a Ligonier holiday tradition

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Ligonier Country Market organizers (from left) Cari Frei, executive director, Mindie Cunningham, site operations coordinator, and Kristen Johanson, administrative assistant, gather for a photo in their matching T-shirts referencing the market surviving a rainy season during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held Saturday afternoon at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Ligonier Country Market organizers (from left) Cari Frei, executive director, Mindie Cunningham, site operations coordinator, and Kristen Johanson, administrative assistant, gather for a photo in their matching T-shirts referencing the market surviving a rainy season during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held Saturday afternoon at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Heather Kraus of Acme looks at shirt aprons at the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held Saturday afternoon at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Heather Kraus of Acme looks at shirt aprons at the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held Saturday afternoon at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Kim Smith (left) of Johnstown and Gina Smith of Windber shop for beaded designs Saturday afternoon from Zeiders & Co. Gemz during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Kim Smith (left) of Johnstown and Gina Smith of Windber shop for beaded designs Saturday afternoon from Zeiders & Co. Gemz during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Carlene Dowell, owner of The PrAiry, located in Maryland, sorts the yarns she has for sale Saturday afternoonduring the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Carlene Dowell, owner of The PrAiry, located in Maryland, sorts the yarns she has for sale Saturday afternoonduring the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Ellen Meyers (left) of Latrobe and Deb Christopher of Latrobe admire knitted designs by Nelli’s Knitting during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Ellen Meyers (left) of Latrobe and Deb Christopher of Latrobe admire knitted designs by Nelli’s Knitting during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Cristina Dediana (left) of Unity Township receives a sample of goat milk lotion from Jordan Smay, 9, of Indiana, a family member of The Smiling Goat Soap Co., during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held Saturday afternoon at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
Cristina Dediana (left) of Unity Township receives a sample of goat milk lotion from Jordan Smay, 9, of Indiana, a family member of The Smiling Goat Soap Co., during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held Saturday afternoon at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
From left: Ayslinn Humberger, 11, of Bradenville, Rachelle Marinchek, 12, of New Derry and Brynleigh Robinson, 4, of Bradenville join “Tinsel the Elf,” Katie Andrews, 14, of Ligonier in making a gingerbread village Saturday afternoon during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.
From left: Ayslinn Humberger, 11, of Bradenville, Rachelle Marinchek, 12, of New Derry and Brynleigh Robinson, 4, of Bradenville join “Tinsel the Elf,” Katie Andrews, 14, of Ligonier in making a gingerbread village Saturday afternoon during the Ligonier Country Market’s 2018 Christmas Market, held at the YMCA in Ligonier on Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

There’s no doubt that shopping at a big box store has its advantages — when you need a lot and you need it fast.

But nothing beats the one-of-a-kind experience of shopping a specialty market for one-of-a-kind items for those one-of-a-kind people on your holiday gift list.

The Ligonier Country Market offered just such an experience Nov. 24 in the Ligonier Valley YMCA with its annual Christmas Market .

The 2018 market featured about 85 regular market vendors who had to “Make It, Bake It, or Grow It” to earn a spot at the Y. Clothing, jewelry, artwork, craft items and small-batch foods and beverages were among offerings.

“The LCM Christmas Market has become a holiday tradition in our community,” said executive director Cari Frei. “There aren’t many opportunities like this to purchase such a great number of quality craft and food items under one roof.”

Kids were invited to help market mascot Daisy Mae in constructing a gingerbread house to be entered in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual gingerbread house contest, opening Dec. 1 in the Ramada Ligonier.

Christmas Market shoppers also were encouraged to venture into town to peruse the local shops and have a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me