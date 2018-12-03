Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Old-time Italian Christmas benefits Excela Hospice

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Georg and Martha Banks of Scottdale join Excela hospice nurse Missy Clawson-Rietscha of Hempfield for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: Georg and Martha Banks of Scottdale join Excela hospice nurse Missy Clawson-Rietscha of Hempfield for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: Joan Roth of Greensburg, hospice volunteer coordinator, joins hospice volunteers Susan Neubert of Jeannette, Patty Provance of Greensburg and Lauretta Eisler of Greensburg for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: Joan Roth of Greensburg, hospice volunteer coordinator, joins hospice volunteers Susan Neubert of Jeannette, Patty Provance of Greensburg and Lauretta Eisler of Greensburg for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
Committee members (from left) Heather Lincoln of Ligonier, Maria Kraisinger of Latrobe and Kristy DiGiacomo of Greensburg gather for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
Committee members (from left) Heather Lincoln of Ligonier, Maria Kraisinger of Latrobe and Kristy DiGiacomo of Greensburg gather for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
Hospice nurses Lindsay Carr (left) and Angie Zona, both of Greensburg, gather for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
Hospice nurses Lindsay Carr (left) and Angie Zona, both of Greensburg, gather for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: Jim and Dr. Carol Fox, Excela chief medical officer, join Helen Burns, Excela chief nursing officer, for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: Jim and Dr. Carol Fox, Excela chief medical officer, join Helen Burns, Excela chief nursing officer, for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: John Sphon, CEO of Medcare Equipment, Bob Rogalski, CEO of Excela Health, and Tom Albanesi, CFO of Excela Health, gather for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
From left: John Sphon, CEO of Medcare Equipment, Bob Rogalski, CEO of Excela Health, and Tom Albanesi, CFO of Excela Health, gather for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Thursday evening, November 29, 2018.
(from left), Ron and Joann Eberhardt pose for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on evening, November 29, 2018.
(from left), Ron and Joann Eberhardt pose for a photo during the Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas for Excela Health Hospice, held Thursday at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree on evening, November 29, 2018.

Updated 34 minutes ago

The good folks at Excela Health Hospice know there’s nothing like a good Old-Fashioned Italian Christmas , especially when Chef Rizzi DeFabo is preparing the food.

That’s why they return every year to Rizzo’s in Crabtree for their signature fundraising event.

This year’s gala took place Nov. 29, with a record crowd of 290, according to Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings .

A special gala feature is the presentation of a video focusing on a family that has benefitted from hospice services. The subject of this year’s video was the late Lucille Rolla of Scottdale, who passed away May 25 at age 87.

Rolla’s daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Georg Rolla of Scottdale, were on hand, along with Rolla’s hospice nurse, Missy Clawson-Rietscha of Hempfield.

Jennings said the theme of the video — and the gala itself — was continuity of care and the relationships that are built, from the hospital, to home care, to hospice.

The melancholy aspect of the evening was counterbalanced by the good company, abundant food and drink, raffle tickets sold by gaily bedecked hospice volunteers, photo booth courtesy of Jessica Hickey , music by Adam Fitz and — to top it all off — the holiday cookie table.

Event committee members included Kristen Barber, Kristy DiGiacomo, Heather Lincoln, Cindy Paul and Meghan Scalise . Tony Marino served as emcee.

Seen from hospice staff: Erica Shaffer, Jim Joyce, Laura Davis and Maria Kraisinger .

From Excela: Dr. Carol Fox with Jim, Dr. Rachel Shipley, Helen Burns with Michael, Tom Albanesi with Ann, Janice DeVine, Timothy Fedele, Al Novak with Sally Anne, Bob Rogalski with Sharon and Rob Firment with Lee .

Also seen: Ron and JoAnn Eberhardt, John and Linda Dixon, Jim Clayton and Mary Catherine Motchar, Barbara Ferrier, Norma Skillings, George Shaner and Michael Philopena, Eric and Michele Bononi, Ralph and Donna Scalise, Barbara Raitano, Phil Dymond, David Volpe and Terry Graft and Linda Brown.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me