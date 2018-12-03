Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 'Toast to the Trees' gala previews annual festival

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Gala co-chairs (from left) Glenda Dickson, Rick Schwab and Karen O’Connor, all of Ligonier, gather for a photo Friday at the “Toast to the Trees” preview gala for the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th annual Festival of Lights, held at the Ligonier Town Hall on Friday evening, November 30, 2018.
“Here Comes Susie Snowflake,” created by Linda Brown of Ligonier, is one of the trees on display at the “Toast to the Trees” preview gala for the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th annual Festival of Lights, held Friday at the Ligonier Town Hall on Friday evening, November 30, 2018.
Joyce (left) and Bill Miller of Ligonier pose for a photo Friday near some of the trees at the “Toast to the Trees” preview gala for the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th annual Festival of Lights, held at the Ligonier Town Hall on Friday evening, November 30, 2018.
From left: Kim Buckley of Fox Chapel, Donna Tidwell of Ligonier and Ron McDowell of Ligonier and owner of the Road Toad, who sponsored the signature cocktails of the evening, gather for a photo during the “Toast to the Trees” preview gala for the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th annual Festival of Lights, held Friday at the Ligonier Town Hall on Friday evening, November 30, 2018.
George Conte, LVHS board member, Phyllis Bertok, LVHS board member, Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of the LVHS, and Jack Fry, LVHS board member, gather for a photo Friday at the “Toast to the Trees” preview gala for the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th annual Festival of Lights, held at the Ligonier Town Hall on Friday evening, November 30, 2018.
Sally Nuckles of Greensburg admires trees at the “Toast to the Trees” preview gala for the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 36th annual Festival of Lights, held Friday at the Ligonier Town Hall on Friday evening, November 30, 2018.
A preview gala typically precedes the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Festival of Lights.

This year was no different, with the Nov. 30 Toast to the Trees opening the glittering, gleaming show and sale of decorated trees, wreaths, swags and mantelpieces, running through Dec. 4 in the Ligonier Town Hall community room.

(Hours for the final day are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, or $1 for ages 5 to 12.)

Gala guests had first crack at bidding on the festive pieces created by historical society supporters, including children and adults, amateurs and professionals. There also was a silent auction of items including pampering services for both humans and pets, event tickets, gourmet experiences and restaurant discounts.

Co-chairs of this year’s event committee were Glenda Dickson, Karen O’Connor and Rick Schwab.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

