Out & About: 'Toast to the Trees' gala previews annual festival
A preview gala typically precedes the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Festival of Lights.
This year was no different, with the Nov. 30 Toast to the Trees opening the glittering, gleaming show and sale of decorated trees, wreaths, swags and mantelpieces, running through Dec. 4 in the Ligonier Town Hall community room.
(Hours for the final day are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, or $1 for ages 5 to 12.)
Gala guests had first crack at bidding on the festive pieces created by historical society supporters, including children and adults, amateurs and professionals. There also was a silent auction of items including pampering services for both humans and pets, event tickets, gourmet experiences and restaurant discounts.
Co-chairs of this year’s event committee were Glenda Dickson, Karen O’Connor and Rick Schwab.
