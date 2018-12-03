Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe Art Center gets 'Holly Jolly' for Christmas

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Lauren Buches, Latrobe Art Center director, Alexa Esposito of North Huntingdon, a LAC intern student from Seton Hill University, and Joe Bellack, LAC assistant director, gather for a photo Saturday during the Holly Jolly Christmas activities at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018.Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Latrobe Junior High School students (from left) Autumn Farabaugh, 13, Anthony Detore, 13, and Kailei Washburn, 14, all of Latrobe, volunteer Saturday during the Holly Jolly Christmas activities at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018.Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Maddie Silvis, 7, of Unity Township shows the ornament she made Saturday during the Holly Jolly Christmas activities at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018.Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Participating artists (from left) Kathy Sobota of Unity Township, Peg Panasiti of Latrobe and Eileen Stoner of Unity Township gather for a photo Saturday during the Holly Jolly Christmas activities at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018.Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Latrobe Junior High School students (from left) Kyra Harmon, 13, Natalie Brasile, 13, (holding artwork by Peg Panasiti) and Allie Watson, 13, all of Latrobe, volunteer Saturday during the Holly Jolly Christmas activities at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018.Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Sam Silvis, 5, of Unitiy Township takes a close look at the ornament he made Saturday during the Holly Jolly Christmas activities at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018.Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
As the old song says, “It’s the best time of the year.”

In Latrobe, they celebrated the annual Holly Jolly Christmas event Dec. 1 with children’s activities, visits with Santa, food trucks, special holiday shopping, kiddie train rides, live music and other entertainment.

As usual, the Latrobe Art Center was a hub of activity, with arts and crafts projects led by member artists and staff from Adams Memorial Library.

Kids also could cozy up for story time with Mrs. Santa.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

