Out & About: Patrons choose new painting for The Westmoreland

The 31st annual Westmoreland Society Dinner was held Dec. 7 in the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Aside from having the opportunity to socialize and partake of the chicken Wellington dinner, members gathered to consider works of art to purchase for the museum’s collection.

Under consideration this year were “Sudden Sun,” a 1958 oil on canvas by abstract expressionist painter Mary Abbott , and “Alpha Red and Orange Alternates,” a 1969 op art acrylic on canvas by Francis Celentano .

Anne Kraybill, the museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, welcomed guests as they arrived, while Chief Curator Barbara Jones was stationed in the Post-1950s Gallery to discuss the two works with society members.

After the votes were tallied, it was revealed that the Abbot painting had been selected, but there were sufficient additional funds — some coming from on-the-spot donations — to also purchase the Celentano.

The society is dedicated to the collection, preservation and advancement of American art. Since 1986, it has purchased about 40 works for the Greensburg facility with more than $1.2 million allocated for acquisitions, according to the evening’s program.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.