Out & About

Out & About: Patrons choose new painting for The Westmoreland

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 1:36 a.m.

The 31st annual Westmoreland Society Dinner was held Dec. 7 in the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Aside from having the opportunity to socialize and partake of the chicken Wellington dinner, members gathered to consider works of art to purchase for the museum’s collection.

Under consideration this year were “Sudden Sun,” a 1958 oil on canvas by abstract expressionist painter Mary Abbott , and “Alpha Red and Orange Alternates,” a 1969 op art acrylic on canvas by Francis Celentano .

Anne Kraybill, the museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, welcomed guests as they arrived, while Chief Curator Barbara Jones was stationed in the Post-1950s Gallery to discuss the two works with society members.

After the votes were tallied, it was revealed that the Abbot painting had been selected, but there were sufficient additional funds — some coming from on-the-spot donations — to also purchase the Celentano.

The society is dedicated to the collection, preservation and advancement of American art. Since 1986, it has purchased about 40 works for the Greensburg facility with more than $1.2 million allocated for acquisitions, according to the evening’s program.

Seen at dinner: Linda Blum, Karen Douglas, Joseph Jamison and Susan Ciarimboli, Bud and Patti Gibbons, Richard and Sande Hendricks, Martin and Linda Kuzmkowski, James and Kathy Longacre, Al and Sally Anne Novak, Paul and Diane Nickoloff, John Jr. and Ellen Eichleay, Pam and Scott Kroh, Bill and Elizabeth Kofmehl, Dr. Michael and Lilli Neiland, Linda McKenna Boxx, Royce and Tuesday Stanley, Linda Assard, Rich Lopretto and Phyllis Bertok, Margaret DiVirgilio and Linda Earnest .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

From left: Royce and Tuesday Stanley, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art board member, join Anne Kraybill, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, for a photo during the Westmoreland Society annual dinner, held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.
From left: Pam and Scott Kroh join Linda Boxx, all of Latrobe, for a photo Friday during the Westmoreland Society annual dinner, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.
(from left), Patti and Bud Gibbons of Lower Burrell pose for a photo Friday during the Westmoreland Society annual dinner, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.
From left: Paul and Diane Nickoloff of North Huntingdon join Elizabeth and Bill Kofmehl of Pittsburgh for a photo Friday during the Westmoreland Society annual dinner, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.
Barbara L. Jones (center), chief curator for The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, joins (from left) Linda and Marty Kuzmkowski of Latrobe for a photo Friday during the Westmoreland Society annual dinner, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.
Phyllis Bertok and Rich Lopretto pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Society annual dinner, held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.
