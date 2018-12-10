Out & About: Red Cross honors enduring partnership with bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Susan Nelson wore two hats, so to speak, at the 28th annual Holiday Splendor Gala , hosted by the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter on Dec. 6 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

First, she served as a member of the event committee. Second, she helped to represent the evening’s honoree, First Commonwealth Bank, where she serves as a senior trust executive.

“She’s the lady for the job. She’s a real go-getter,” said Ken Geary , interim executive director for the chapter, which serves nearly 650,000 people in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Also representing the bank were board chairman Dave Dahlmann with his wife Kathy, Brad and Charlotte Bellas, Ron DiBiase and Dona DeNaro .

Through the years, the financial institution has provided the Red Cross with board leadership, support for local blood drives and assistance with philanthropic planning.

The gala began with a reception featuring a silent auction and music by Told Ya So!, and proceeded with dinner and a live auction steered by Mark Ferry .

Joining Nelson on the event committee were chairman Wayne Moser, Dawna Bates, Nadine Simpson, Stan Hunt, Bobbie Pescatore, Mary Catherine Motchar, Tereasa Rerko, Phyllis Mrosco, Kay Kim and Barb Janoscrat.

Seen having a splendid time: Joelle Bryner, Tessie Amaranto, Dan Tobin, Ron and Robbyn Slavin, Katie Slavin, Eric Janoscrat, Karen McCalpin, Jim and Amy Meade, Terry Koontz, Jim and Donna Breisinger and Greg and Connie McBroom.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.