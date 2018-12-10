Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Hospital auxiliary members enjoy holiday gathering

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Committee chairs (from left) Joan Stairs of Acme, Renee Frye of Hempfield Township, hostess Linda Assard and Darlene Delaini of Greensburg,gather for a photo Wednesday during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held at Assard’s Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Committee chairs (from left) Joan Stairs of Acme, Renee Frye of Hempfield Township, hostess Linda Assard and Darlene Delaini of Greensburg,gather for a photo Wednesday during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held at Assard’s Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
(from left), Al Novak, Excela Health vice-president for development, joins Nancy Anderson for a photo with books donated to for the “Books for Siblings” program, during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
(from left), Al Novak, Excela Health vice-president for development, joins Nancy Anderson for a photo with books donated to for the “Books for Siblings” program, during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Committee members (from left) Linda Bennett of Greensburg, Debbie Reese of Greensburg, Phyllis Kluska of Greensburg and Debbie Busch of Cranberry Township gather for a photo during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Committee members (from left) Linda Bennett of Greensburg, Debbie Reese of Greensburg, Phyllis Kluska of Greensburg and Debbie Busch of Cranberry Township gather for a photo during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Volunteer cocktail servers Dr. Kevin Bartolomucci (left) of Greensburg and David Delaini of Pittsburgh pose for a photo Wednesday during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Volunteer cocktail servers Dr. Kevin Bartolomucci (left) of Greensburg and David Delaini of Pittsburgh pose for a photo Wednesday during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Pianist Jill Briercheck of Greensburg entertains guests with Christmas themed music during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Pianist Jill Briercheck of Greensburg entertains guests with Christmas themed music during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Auxiliary members JoEllen Numerick (left) of Hempfield Township and Sally Anne Novak of Greensburg pose with their auction donations, during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Auxiliary members JoEllen Numerick (left) of Hempfield Township and Sally Anne Novak of Greensburg pose with their auction donations, during the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Christmas auction and cocktail party, held Wednesday at the Hempfield Township home of Linda Assard on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Members of the West- moreland Hospital Auxiliary gathered Dec. 5 in the lovely Hempfield home of Linda Assard for the group’s annual Christmas auction.

The ladies sampled festive food and drink while bidding for silent auction items and enjoying the piano stylings of Jill Briercheck.

They also brought children’s books for the Books for Babies program, which gives a book to siblings of infants born at the Greensburg hospital.

Committee chairs were Renee Frye, Darlene Delaini and Joan Stairs , with members including Debbie Busch, Phyllis Kluska, Debbie Reese and Linda Bennett .

Seen: Pam Hedman, Debbi Hamaty, Annah Sukay, Dottie Pritts, Maureen Cutrell, Marian DeBone, Rachel Ferguson, Victoria Scalise and Karen Douglas .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me