Out & About: Raffle winners have candlelit dinner at Hanna's Town

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
From left: chef Mark Henry joins Joanna Moyar, coordinator of collections & interpretation for the Westmoreland County Historical Society; Jim Clayton, board vice-chairman; and Linda Austin, ex-officio board member, for a photo during the 1700s dinner served Tuesday to raffle winner Edie Hepler and her guests at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
Pam Ridinger (left) of Greensburg and raffle winner Edie Hepler of Youngwood pose for a photo during the 1700s dinner served Tuesday to Hepler and her guests at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
Joanna Moyar, coordinator of collections & interpretation, tends to potatoes roasting on the fire, during the 1700s dinner served Tuesday to raffle winner Edie Hepler and her guests at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
Volunteer Barbara Ferrier (center) of Greensburg serves onion soup to guests during the 1700s dinner for raffle winner Edie Hepler and her guests Held Tuesday at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
Linda Frye (left) and Sue Bosley, both of Greensburg, pose for a photo during the 1700s dinner served Tuesday to raffle winner, Edie Hepler and her guests at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
From left: Frannie Sellers of Greensburg, Nancy Johnston of Greensburg, and Vicki Ciavarra of Hempfield Township, gather for a photo during the 1700s dinner served Tuesday to raffle winner Edie Hepler and her guests at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
Diners gather around a candle-lit table during the 1700s dinner served Tuesday to raffle winner Edie Hepler (left, back) and her guests at Historic Hannas Town in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 4, 2018.
Dinner by candlelight is as authentic as it can be at Dinner for Eight in the tavern at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield, since candles and a roaring fire are the only sources of light.

The annual dinner is the prize of a raffle offered by the Westmoreland County Historic Society, which administers the site.

This year’s winner for the Dec. 4 feast was Edie Hepler of Youngwood, who brought along Pam Ridinger, Sue Bosley, Linda Frye, Vicki Ciavarra, Nancy Johnston and Frannie Sellers (and yes, that turned out to be seven instead of eight).

Chef Mark Henry prepared the prime rib and roasted vegetables, served by Linda Austin and Barbara Ferrier . Joanna Moyar portrayed Mrs. Hanna, the hostess, while Jim Clayton tended bar.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

