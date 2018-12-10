Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Civic Theatre gala celebrates the season

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
From left: Jenna Rowles-Romito, secretary, Greensburg Civic Theatre, Barbara Rolla, president, and Emily Balizet, treasurer, gather for a photo at the Greensburg Civic Theatre Gala, held Wednesday at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Greensburg Civic Theatre board members (from left) Teresa Baughman of Unity, Kelsy Black of Forest Hills, board marketing chair, and Barry Shirey of Ligonier, board vice-president, gather for a photo at the Greensburg Civic Theatre Gala, held Wednesday at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Greensburg Civic Theatre performers (from left) Keegan Kraisinger of Mt. Pleasant, Rich Bair of Mt. Pleasant and Mollie Landman of West Newton gather for a photo at the Greensburg Civic Theatre Gala, held Wednesday at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
Greensburg Civic Theatre performers (from left) Brandon Kerr, Kyley Klass and Michael Tusay, all of North Huntingdon, gather for a photo at the Greensburg Civic Theatre Gala, held Wednesday at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
From left: Greensburg Civic Theatre board member Michaelene McWhinney and emcee Brian Edward pose for a photo at the Greensburg Civic Theatre Gala, held Wednesday at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018.
A year ago, the fate of the Greensburg Civic Theatre hung in the balance because of a lack of volunteer support.

Things have improved greatly since then, as evidenced by the crowd at the organization’s Home for the Holidays Gala , held Dec. 5 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

Board member Barbara Ferrier credited Teresa Baughman , the longest-tenured board member, for the renaissance.

Baughman, in turn, praised new marketing manager Kelsy Black and the rest of the board for their efforts in keeping the venerable thespian troupe — founded in 1951 — alive and kicking into its 67th season.

The highlight of the evening included a holiday-themed musical revue. Introducing acts too numerous to mention was emcee Brian Edward , a Pittsburgh-based arts educator, performer, director, playwright, producer and executive producer and host at ’Burgh Vivant, an online Pittsburgh arts and culture magazine.

Gala committee members included board president Barb Rolla and Emily Balizet , along with Baughman, Ferrier and Black.

Seen: Cindy Leonard, Barry Shirey, Connie Stern, Michaelene McWhinney, David Volpe, Endy Reindl, Jenna Rowles-Romito, John and Malinda Sherid, Tim and Julie Cawoski, Rich and Jane Null, Brent Balizet, Philip Remaley, Katie Hillebrecht, Shawn Giffin, Joyce Buchanan and Dottie Buchanan.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

