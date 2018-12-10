Out & About: Greensburg Civic Theatre gala celebrates the season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A year ago, the fate of the Greensburg Civic Theatre hung in the balance because of a lack of volunteer support.

Things have improved greatly since then, as evidenced by the crowd at the organization’s Home for the Holidays Gala , held Dec. 5 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

Board member Barbara Ferrier credited Teresa Baughman , the longest-tenured board member, for the renaissance.

Baughman, in turn, praised new marketing manager Kelsy Black and the rest of the board for their efforts in keeping the venerable thespian troupe — founded in 1951 — alive and kicking into its 67th season.

The highlight of the evening included a holiday-themed musical revue. Introducing acts too numerous to mention was emcee Brian Edward , a Pittsburgh-based arts educator, performer, director, playwright, producer and executive producer and host at ’Burgh Vivant, an online Pittsburgh arts and culture magazine.

Gala committee members included board president Barb Rolla and Emily Balizet , along with Baughman, Ferrier and Black.

Seen: Cindy Leonard, Barry Shirey, Connie Stern, Michaelene McWhinney, David Volpe, Endy Reindl, Jenna Rowles-Romito, John and Malinda Sherid, Tim and Julie Cawoski, Rich and Jane Null, Brent Balizet, Philip Remaley, Katie Hillebrecht, Shawn Giffin, Joyce Buchanan and Dottie Buchanan.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.