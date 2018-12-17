Out & About: Symphony brings it on home for the holidays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There’s no place like Greensburg’s Palace Theatre for the holidays, when the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is in the house.

The symphony presented its always eagerly anticipated and enthusiastically received “Home for the Holidays” concert Dec. 15, culminating in a powerful rendition of the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” with the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County.

If tradition didn’t demand that the audience rise to its feet for the piece, they probably would have done so anyway, in appreciation of the orchestra and conductor, the guest soloist, and the chorus and its director.

Returning to conduct the orchestra’s annual repertoire of sacred and seasonal music was Westmoreland County native Maria Sensi Sellner . A former associate conductor of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, she is artistic adviser for Hubbard Hall Opera of Cambridge, N.Y.

Guest soloist was soprano Ashley Fabian , a resident artist with the Pittsburgh Opera, whose powerful voice was showcased on pieces including “The Christmas Song” and “Oh Holy Night.”

The All-Star Choir comprises 60 student vocalists from Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Greensburg-Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley and Connellsville high schools. Director is Melody Vigo , the Derry music director and a vocalist who performance resume includes the Fred Waring Blendors, Saint Vincent Camerata and Pittsburgh Opera Chorus, among many others.

Seen at The Palace: Endy Reindl, Morrie Brand and Michele Boulet, Joy Carroll, Jess and Joan Stairs, George Shaner and Michael Philopena, Barbara Ferrier, George and Olive Conte, Romayne Breniser, Theresa Kappel, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Susan Pollins, Pete and Jeanne Passarelli, Richard and Vicki Shields, Bill and Bonnie Snyder, Bill and Vicki Dramel, Karen O’Connor, Gay Wasserman, Fran McCaffrey and Jay, Christina, Ella, Dominic and Marlaina McCaffrey.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.