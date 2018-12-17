Out & About: Symphony brings it on home for the holidays
Updated 12 hours ago
There’s no place like Greensburg’s Palace Theatre for the holidays, when the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is in the house.
The symphony presented its always eagerly anticipated and enthusiastically received “Home for the Holidays” concert Dec. 15, culminating in a powerful rendition of the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” with the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County.
If tradition didn’t demand that the audience rise to its feet for the piece, they probably would have done so anyway, in appreciation of the orchestra and conductor, the guest soloist, and the chorus and its director.
Returning to conduct the orchestra’s annual repertoire of sacred and seasonal music was Westmoreland County native Maria Sensi Sellner . A former associate conductor of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, she is artistic adviser for Hubbard Hall Opera of Cambridge, N.Y.
Guest soloist was soprano Ashley Fabian , a resident artist with the Pittsburgh Opera, whose powerful voice was showcased on pieces including “The Christmas Song” and “Oh Holy Night.”
The All-Star Choir comprises 60 student vocalists from Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Greensburg-Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley and Connellsville high schools. Director is Melody Vigo , the Derry music director and a vocalist who performance resume includes the Fred Waring Blendors, Saint Vincent Camerata and Pittsburgh Opera Chorus, among many others.
Seen at The Palace: Endy Reindl, Morrie Brand and Michele Boulet, Joy Carroll, Jess and Joan Stairs, George Shaner and Michael Philopena, Barbara Ferrier, George and Olive Conte, Romayne Breniser, Theresa Kappel, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Susan Pollins, Pete and Jeanne Passarelli, Richard and Vicki Shields, Bill and Bonnie Snyder, Bill and Vicki Dramel, Karen O’Connor, Gay Wasserman, Fran McCaffrey and Jay, Christina, Ella, Dominic and Marlaina McCaffrey.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.