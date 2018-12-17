Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Art Center bids adieu to president

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Outgoing Greensburg Art Center President Renie Pollock and her husband, Don Pollock, currently of Unity, pose for a photo at the Greensburg Art Center holiday open house and farewell to them, held Dec. 9 at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, December 9, 2018. The Pollocks will be making a new home at Lake Travis, Texas, in the coming year.
Greensburg Art Center officers (from left) Rose Sovyak, vice-president, Susan Kiren, incoming president, Pat Majcher, treasurer, and Shirleah Kelly, secretary, gather for a photo Dec. 9 at the Greensburg Art Center holiday open house and farewell to Don and Renie Pollock, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, December 9, 2018.
Barbara (creator of shown cupcakes) and David McCormick of Jeannette pose for a photo Dec. 9 at the Greensburg Art Center holiday open house and farewell to Don and Renie Pollock, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, December 9, 2018.
From left: Carol Gross, Kay Rowe and Ed Gross, all of Greensburg, gather for a photo Dec. 9 at the Greensburg Art Center holiday open house and farewell to Don and Renie Pollock, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, December 9, 2018.
Updated 12 hours ago

Usually a jolly good time, the annual Christmas party at the Greensburg Art Center had a tinge of melancholy this year.

That’s because the Dec. 9 event was also a bon voyage to center denizens Renie and Don Pollock .

Renie Pollock, longtime organization president, and husband Don, often seen tending bar at the receptions, are moving to Texas to be closer to family members.

Artist and art center member Susan Kiren will take over the leadership post.

Always well attended, the party drew an exceptionally large crowd this year, a testament to the local art community’s regard for the Pollocks, who came in Texas-style cowboy hats for the occasion.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

