Out & About

Out & About: Art on Tap overflows with holiday sights and sounds

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Fiber artist Patricia Altenburg of State College (quilt shown back) joins her husband, Robert, for a photo during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
Anthony Figurelli of Murrysville and Maria Iovino of Irwin pose for a photo during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
Barbara Jones (left), chief curator of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, joins fiber artist Julia Graziano (quilt shown right) of Manlius, N.Y., for a photo during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
Alex Abramson of Pittsburgh joins his mother, exhibiting artist Sue Abramson (art shown back), also of Pittsburgh, for a photo during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
Representing Art on Tap sponsor Dollar Bank, Olga Ciancio of Level Green and Robert Birdseye of Greensburg pose for a photo during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
From left: Kearsten and Paul Adams of Greensburg join Marcia Suppo of Greensburg and Rachel Shaw of Greensburg for a photo during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
The group Detention, Jane DeBone (left) and Mandi O’Leary, provide music during the Art on Tap happy hour and reception for “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” and the Sue Abramson nature photography exhibit, “The Only Constant Is Change,” held Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 14, 2018.
The Dec. 14 Art on Tap in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art had everything you’d expect from a holiday happy hour — and more.

There was music by Detention, an art scavenger hunt, light bites from Elegant Catering and All Saints Brewing beer. There also were special holiday libations and a hot chocolate bar, with the lure of unlimited spiked hot chocolate throughout the night with purchase of a painted glass mug from the Greensburg museum’s shop.

And there was the opportunity to view two intriguing exhibitions.

In the Cantilever Gallery, guests enjoyed a preview of “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts,” opening the next day. The touring exhibition from the Muskegon (Mich.) Museum of Art includes 41 modern quilts that reinterpret the traditional four-quadrant bull’s eye pattern.

Through Dec. 21 in the Robertshaw Gallery is “The Only Constant Is Change,” with botanical photographs by Sue Abramson.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

