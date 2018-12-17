Out & About: Art on Tap overflows with holiday sights and sounds
The Dec. 14 Art on Tap in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art had everything you’d expect from a holiday happy hour — and more.
There was music by Detention, an art scavenger hunt, light bites from Elegant Catering and All Saints Brewing beer. There also were special holiday libations and a hot chocolate bar, with the lure of unlimited spiked hot chocolate throughout the night with purchase of a painted glass mug from the Greensburg museum’s shop.
And there was the opportunity to view two intriguing exhibitions.
In the Cantilever Gallery, guests enjoyed a preview of “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts,” opening the next day. The touring exhibition from the Muskegon (Mich.) Museum of Art includes 41 modern quilts that reinterpret the traditional four-quadrant bull’s eye pattern.
Through Dec. 21 in the Robertshaw Gallery is “The Only Constant Is Change,” with botanical photographs by Sue Abramson.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.