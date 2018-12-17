Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Rotary ugly sweater party benefits food pantries

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Janet and Rotary President Gene James of Greensburg pose for a photo at the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held Tuesday at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Janet and Rotary President Gene James of Greensburg pose for a photo at the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held Tuesday at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Jim and Karen Steeley of Greensburg pose for a photo Tuesday at the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Jim and Karen Steeley of Greensburg pose for a photo Tuesday at the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Pat Shaffer (left) of Murrysville and Linda Blum of Greensburg pose Tuesday for a photo at the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Pat Shaffer (left) of Murrysville and Linda Blum of Greensburg pose Tuesday for a photo at the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Cindy Stroyer (left) and Yvonne Bloom, both of Greensburg, pose for a photo Tuesday with some of the donated bags of food during the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Cindy Stroyer (left) and Yvonne Bloom, both of Greensburg, pose for a photo Tuesday with some of the donated bags of food during the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Mark Barnhart (left) of Greensburg and Ed Kraus of Delmont pose for a photo Tuesday during the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.
Mark Barnhart (left) of Greensburg and Ed Kraus of Delmont pose for a photo Tuesday during the Stock the Pantries Holiday Party, hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg, held at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

Go to enough holiday parties, and you’re bound to spy an ugly sweater or two.

It wasn’t a coincidence that All Saints Brewery was full of them Dec. 11, during the Christmas party hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg . The festivities included an ugly sweater contest, with a few other tongue-in-cheek categories thrown in.

It wasn’t all fun and games, though, as club members also were tasked with bringing nonperishable goods for downtown Greensburg churches that operate emergency food pantries. The goal was to fill at least one large bag for each of the club’s 70 members.

Club President Gene James conscripted Nick Silvis, Ron Ott, John Dixon and Michele Bononi to judge the sweaters. Winners (if you can call them that) were Pat Shaffer , most flammable; Mark Barnhart , most creative; Ed Kraus , rash inducing (or “itchiest,” according to James); and Kevin Metsger , ugliest.

For his efforts, James was named Rotarian of the Year.

Special party guests were members of the Mountain View Rotary Club.

Seen: Janet James, Rod and Loretta Booker, Eric Bononi, John and Stephanie Harman, Linda Dixon, Richard and Janet McNeel, Leon and Marcy Zajdel, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Josh and Kary Milan, Bob and Missy Smeltz, Bill and Joelyn Aukerman, Brian and Amy Beeghly and Jim and Karen Steeley.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me