Out & About: Rotary ugly sweater party benefits food pantries

Go to enough holiday parties, and you’re bound to spy an ugly sweater or two.

It wasn’t a coincidence that All Saints Brewery was full of them Dec. 11, during the Christmas party hosted by the Rotary Club of Greensburg . The festivities included an ugly sweater contest, with a few other tongue-in-cheek categories thrown in.

It wasn’t all fun and games, though, as club members also were tasked with bringing nonperishable goods for downtown Greensburg churches that operate emergency food pantries. The goal was to fill at least one large bag for each of the club’s 70 members.

Club President Gene James conscripted Nick Silvis, Ron Ott, John Dixon and Michele Bononi to judge the sweaters. Winners (if you can call them that) were Pat Shaffer , most flammable; Mark Barnhart , most creative; Ed Kraus , rash inducing (or “itchiest,” according to James); and Kevin Metsger , ugliest.

For his efforts, James was named Rotarian of the Year.

Special party guests were members of the Mountain View Rotary Club.

Seen: Janet James, Rod and Loretta Booker, Eric Bononi, John and Stephanie Harman, Linda Dixon, Richard and Janet McNeel, Leon and Marcy Zajdel, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Josh and Kary Milan, Bob and Missy Smeltz, Bill and Joelyn Aukerman, Brian and Amy Beeghly and Jim and Karen Steeley.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.