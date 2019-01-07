Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Fort's Twelfth Night guests party like it's 1776

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Fort Ligonier’s second annual Twelfth Night Celebration was a blast from the past, with guests in their Colonial best dress partying like it was 1776.

The Jan. 5 soiree in the fort’s Center for History Education laid the holiday season to rest, after one last hurrah including food, drink, music and dancing.

Playing an encore to last year’s inaugural event were the Wayward Companions, a Pittsburgh-based ensemble of classically trained musicians, who played tunes that would have been familiar to the Founding Fathers on strings, flute and drum.

Country-dance callers Tom and Lesley Mack of Luray, Va., also returned to guide revelers through the steps of popular period dances.

Annie Urban , the fort’s executive director, and Julie Donovan , director of marketing and public relations, circulated through the room, making sure everyone had enough to eat and drink. Meanwhile, staffers Erica Nuckles and Matt Gault were spied tearing up the dance floor.

Special treats included wassail and a traditional Twelfth Night cake baked with dried fruit and spirits and two dried beans tucked into the batter. Whoever finds the beans becomes royalty for the night.

In a happy coincidence, the beans were discovered by history buffs and real-life couple Bill Koker and Lauren Buches , who were quickly crowned king and queen.

Blazing a trail from the Pittsburgh area were Roscoe Lewis, Jeff Jones and Dave Bybee , accompanied by Diane Moyle . The trio portrayed soldiers who were garrisoned at Fort Duquesne during the French and Indian War.

Towering above the crowd was Dr. Bill Choby of Latrobe, who portrays the Father of Our Country. Choby revealed that he is working on a book about the young George Washington and his ties to fox hunting.

Also on hand was Brett Walker of Gloucester, Va., a journeyman boot and shoemaker who has been examining, cataloging and making a graphic record of Fort Ligonier’s vast collection of archaeologically derived shoe artifacts.

The Twelfth Night crowd also included George and Olive Conte, Jim and Jo Rossi, Ron and Theresa Gay Rohall, Jerry Schulteis and Janet Riordan, Yvonne Stack, Steve and Helen Patricia, James and Helene Paharik, Larry and Pat Smitley, James and Elena Sillaman, Fred and Marie Balzer, Ron and Elizabeth Hobbs, John Beard and Ruthie Stewart and Ray and Tami Meloy.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

From left: Dance mistress Lesley Mack of Luray, Va., Erica Nuckles, director of history and collections for Fort Ligonier, and dance master Tom Mack of Luray, Va., gather for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Dance mistress Lesley Mack of Luray, Va., Erica Nuckles, director of history and collections for Fort Ligonier, and dance master Tom Mack of Luray, Va., gather for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
Guests dance silhouetted against the Wayward Companions musical group, during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
Guests dance silhouetted against the Wayward Companions musical group, during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
The Wayward Companions provide musical entertainment during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held at Jan. 5 Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
The Wayward Companions provide musical entertainment during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held at Jan. 5 Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Diane Moyle of Harrisburg, Dave Bybee of Harrisburg, Kristen Rylander of Carnegie and Michael Kijowski of Carnegie, gather for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Diane Moyle of Harrisburg, Dave Bybee of Harrisburg, Kristen Rylander of Carnegie and Michael Kijowski of Carnegie, gather for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
(from left), Bill Koker of Greensburg dances with Elizabeth Hobbs of Jeannette during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
(from left), Bill Koker of Greensburg dances with Elizabeth Hobbs of Jeannette during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
(from left), Elizabeth Hobbs of Jeannette dances with Terry Kirsch of Carlisle during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
(from left), Elizabeth Hobbs of Jeannette dances with Terry Kirsch of Carlisle during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Lauren Buches and Bill Koker of Greensburg dance during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Lauren Buches and Bill Koker of Greensburg dance during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Denise Wasemann of Ligonier joins Barbara and John Seibert of Ligonier for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Denise Wasemann of Ligonier joins Barbara and John Seibert of Ligonier for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Sally Nuckles of Greensburg, Pamela Wolff of Ligonier and Kristen Rylander of Carnegie gather for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5. at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Sally Nuckles of Greensburg, Pamela Wolff of Ligonier and Kristen Rylander of Carnegie gather for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5. at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Jo Rossi of Ligonier joins George and Olive Conte of Ligonier for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From left: Jo Rossi of Ligonier joins George and Olive Conte of Ligonier for a photo during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
Guests dance to period music during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
Guests dance to period music during the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From center, left: Dance master Tom Mack of Lurary, Va., bows to Pamela Wolff of Ligonier during a dance lesson at the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
From center, left: Dance master Tom Mack of Lurary, Va., bows to Pamela Wolff of Ligonier during a dance lesson at the second annual Twelfth Night Celebration, held Jan. 5 at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 5, 2019.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me