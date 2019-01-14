Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Art on Tap warms up a cold January night

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
From left: Dottie and Keith Pritts join Tiffany Taylor and Matt Cerimele, all of Greensburg, for a photo Friday during Art on Tap and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
From left: Cindy and George McFarland of Greensburg join Jim Willkomm of Plum and Jackie Costabile of Greensburg for photo Friday during Art on Tap and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
Exhibiting artist Lauren Scavo-Fulk (work shown back) joins her husband, Sterling Scavo-Fulk, both of Delmont, for a photo Friday during Art on Tap and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
Anne Kraybill, (center), the Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, is joined by Elizabeth Contreras (left) and Andrew Barnette of Greensburg for a photo Friday during Art on Tap and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
Jacquelynn Ware of Ross Township provides musical entertainment during Art on Tap and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
From left: John Faith of Salem Township, Kate Dawson of Murrysville and Amy Faith of Salem Township gather for photo during Art on Tap and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
Representing Point A, the Art on Tap sponsor, are Kieran M. Diorio (left) and Joanna Harrington during the event and the opening of the Lauren Scavo-Fulk exhibit Friday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 11, 2019.
It was cold outside, but warm and friendly inside The Westmoreland Museum of American Art for the Jan. 11 Art on Tap happy hour.

The monthly gathering in the Greensburg museum features live music, an art scavenger hunt, light bites from Elegant Catering and beer from All Saints Brewing Co.

The January rendition was sponsored by Point A Coaching and Consulting LLC of Greensburg, and served as an opening for “Familiar Places,” an exhibition of small drawings by Lauren Scavo .

Scavo is an MFA candidate in drawing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to her website, laurenscavo.com .

The artwork “examines the relationship between human consciousness and the ways in which we interact with and interpret the external environment,” according to information on the museum website. The small scale of the works helps the viewer to engage with them on an intimate level.

“Familiar Places” runs through Jan. 27.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

