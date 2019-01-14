Out & About: Art on Tap warms up a cold January night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was cold outside, but warm and friendly inside The Westmoreland Museum of American Art for the Jan. 11 Art on Tap happy hour.

The monthly gathering in the Greensburg museum features live music, an art scavenger hunt, light bites from Elegant Catering and beer from All Saints Brewing Co.

The January rendition was sponsored by Point A Coaching and Consulting LLC of Greensburg, and served as an opening for “Familiar Places,” an exhibition of small drawings by Lauren Scavo .

Scavo is an MFA candidate in drawing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to her website, laurenscavo.com .

The artwork “examines the relationship between human consciousness and the ways in which we interact with and interpret the external environment,” according to information on the museum website. The small scale of the works helps the viewer to engage with them on an intimate level.

“Familiar Places” runs through Jan. 27.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.