Out & About: Portrait artist dishes on clients at SAMA luncheon

Portrait artist Lisa Bane shared a little gossip about her clients during the Jan. 17 Lunch a l’Art program at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

It seems that some of them aren’t opposed to a touch-up.

“They’ll say, ‘Can you take off 10 pounds?’ or ‘Can you get rid of this turkey neck?’ ” she said, to nods and laughter from her audience.

Bane was introduced to the ladies at lunch by site coordinator Kristin Miller .

The mostly self-taught artist from New Stanton said she’s been doing portrait commissions for about seven years, averaging about 10 per year. Private collectors in the United States, Canada and South America are among her clients.

Art was Bane’s early love, rediscovered when a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis forced her to give up a nursing career.

People often ask why she does portraits, since faces are so hard to draw, but Bane said she finds them to be “orderly and structured.”

“When you get it done, you know you got it right if it looks like the person,” she said. “It’s like fitting puzzle pieces together.”

The monthly program features an area artist displaying and talking about his or her work. Metal artist Melissa Davenport is up next, scheduled for Feb. 21. For information, call 724-238-6015 or visit sama-art.org .

Seen: Bonnie Hoffman, Anita Manoli, Vernie West, Cheryl Wood, Lisa Pieringer, Judy Ridgway, Kathleen Charney, Lynn Musulin, Frances Lopez, Michelle Haberstock, Mary Veazey Clark, Mary Campfield, Renee Seifert and Jean Coursey Beaufort .

