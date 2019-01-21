Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Portrait artist dishes on clients at SAMA luncheon

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
From left: Renee Seifer of Indian Head, Mary Campfield of Greensburg and Mary Veazey Clark of Greensburg pose Thursday for a photo during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley.
Kristin Miller (left), SAMA-Ligonier Valley Coordinator, joins artist Lisa Bane of New Stanton (work shown left) for a photo Thursday during the Lunch a l’Art at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley.
From left: Lisa Pieringer, Judy Ridgway and Bonnie Hoffman, all of Ligonier, gather for a photo Thursday during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley.
From left: Kathleen Charney of Johnstown, Lynn Musulin of Johnstown, Frances Lopez of Ligonier and Michelle Haberstock of Ligonier gather for a photo Thursday during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley.
From left: Aurora Gilmour of Johnstown, Jean Coursey Beaufort of Ligonier Township and Elizabeth Grosklos of Rector gather for a photo Thursday during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley .
From left: Susan Bortz of Greensburg, Cathy Drake of Harrison City and Jean Saunders of Harrison City gather for a photo Thursday during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley.
Lynn Musulin listens to speaker Lisa Bane talk about her art.
Portrait artist Lisa Bane of New Stanton talks to guests Thursday during Lunch a l’Art at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley.
(from left), Audrey Tostevin, of Ligonier, Vernie West, of Ligonier, Susan Endersbe, (standing), of Latrobe, and Anita Manoli, of Latrobe, gather for a photo during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art - Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, January 17, 2019.(from left), Audrey Tostevin, of Ligonier, Vernie West, of Ligonier, Susan Endersbe, (standing), of Latrobe, and Anita Manoli, of Latrobe, gather for a photo during the Lunch a l’Art with portrait artist Lisa Bane, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art - Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, January 17, 2019.
Portrait artist Lisa Bane shared a little gossip about her clients during the Jan. 17 Lunch a l’Art program at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

It seems that some of them aren’t opposed to a touch-up.

“They’ll say, ‘Can you take off 10 pounds?’ or ‘Can you get rid of this turkey neck?’ ” she said, to nods and laughter from her audience.

Bane was introduced to the ladies at lunch by site coordinator Kristin Miller .

The mostly self-taught artist from New Stanton said she’s been doing portrait commissions for about seven years, averaging about 10 per year. Private collectors in the United States, Canada and South America are among her clients.

Art was Bane’s early love, rediscovered when a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis forced her to give up a nursing career.

People often ask why she does portraits, since faces are so hard to draw, but Bane said she finds them to be “orderly and structured.”

“When you get it done, you know you got it right if it looks like the person,” she said. “It’s like fitting puzzle pieces together.”

The monthly program features an area artist displaying and talking about his or her work. Metal artist Melissa Davenport is up next, scheduled for Feb. 21. For information, call 724-238-6015 or visit sama-art.org .

Seen: Bonnie Hoffman, Anita Manoli, Vernie West, Cheryl Wood, Lisa Pieringer, Judy Ridgway, Kathleen Charney, Lynn Musulin, Frances Lopez, Michelle Haberstock, Mary Veazey Clark, Mary Campfield, Renee Seifert and Jean Coursey Beaufort .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

