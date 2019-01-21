Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Guest bartender event goes to the dogs ... and cats

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
“Mickey,” a mixed-breed pup available at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, shares a kiss with Tracy Courtney of Greensburg during the guest bartender night to benefit the shelter held at J. Corks in Greensburg.
Humane Society of Westmoreland County staffers (from left) Jessica White of Greensburg, Aly Brown of Jeannette and Tina Micklo of Herminie pose for a photo Thursday with “Mickey,” a mixed-breed pup available at the shelter, during the guest bartender night to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held at J. Corks in Greensburg.
The Nichols family of Hempfield (from left), Greg, Chris and Barb, gather for a photo Thursday during the guest bartender night to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, held at J. Corks in Greensburg.
Guest bartenders (from left) Chris and Sindy Diaz of Greensburg serve a drink to guest MaryLou Hugus of Greensburg during the guest bartender night Thursday to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, held at J. Corks in Greensburg
From left: Susan Ianni of Hempfield, Pam Frank of Greensburg, Char Neiport-Hillman of Salem Township and Roxie Fontanesi of Greensburg gather for a photo Thursday during the guest bartender night to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held at J. Corks in Greensburg.
You don’t expect to be greeted by a dog when you go to J. Corks, but Jan. 17 was a special occasion at the upscale Greensburg eatery.

It was guest bartender night to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County , and the canine concierge was Mickey , an enthusiastic black-and-white pup belonging to humane society staffer Aly Brown .

After getting their pet scans, visitors entered the bar area to order drinks from Chris and Sindy Diaz, Matt and Lindsey Schimizzi and Mike and Samantha Stewart . The guest bartenders raised funds on Facebook prior to the event and the evening’s tips also went to HSWC.

Executive Director Kathy Burkley said funds are in place for a new building that will essentially double available kennel space and include a kitchen and adoption office. No date has been set for groundbreaking.

Guest Heather Merenda proudly showed photos of Rocky, a boxer-pointer-pit bull mix she adopted from the humane society about four or five years ago. HSWC rescued her beloved “rock star” from a West Virginia kill shelter.

Also seen: Jessica White, Tina Micklo, MaryLou Hugus, Barb Nichols, Roxanne Fontanesi and Larry Luttner, Char Neiport-Hillman, Susan Ianni, Jen Ianni, Tom Grace, Jim Thomas, Jim Ray, Paul Balest and Stacy Bogac .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

