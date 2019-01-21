Out & About: Guest bartender event goes to the dogs ... and cats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You don’t expect to be greeted by a dog when you go to J. Corks, but Jan. 17 was a special occasion at the upscale Greensburg eatery.

It was guest bartender night to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County , and the canine concierge was Mickey , an enthusiastic black-and-white pup belonging to humane society staffer Aly Brown .

After getting their pet scans, visitors entered the bar area to order drinks from Chris and Sindy Diaz, Matt and Lindsey Schimizzi and Mike and Samantha Stewart . The guest bartenders raised funds on Facebook prior to the event and the evening’s tips also went to HSWC.

Executive Director Kathy Burkley said funds are in place for a new building that will essentially double available kennel space and include a kitchen and adoption office. No date has been set for groundbreaking.

Guest Heather Merenda proudly showed photos of Rocky, a boxer-pointer-pit bull mix she adopted from the humane society about four or five years ago. HSWC rescued her beloved “rock star” from a West Virginia kill shelter.

Also seen: Jessica White, Tina Micklo, MaryLou Hugus, Barb Nichols, Roxanne Fontanesi and Larry Luttner, Char Neiport-Hillman, Susan Ianni, Jen Ianni, Tom Grace, Jim Thomas, Jim Ray, Paul Balest and Stacy Bogac .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.