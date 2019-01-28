Out & About: Students take the lead at county prayer breakfast

Updated 1 hour ago
Students were in the spotlight for the 44th annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast , held Jan. 25 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.
The breakfast brings together community members from area business, education, government and labor, and each year focuses on one of those sectors. For the first time, young people took the lead as representatives of area schools.
There was a good reason for that, said Chad Amond , president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, which presents the event with Westmoreland County Community College, with support from Excela Health.
He quoted an African proverb, which says that where you sit when you are old depends on where you stood when you were young. In other words, it’s important to be raising up a new generation of leaders, and this was one way to do so.
To open the program, Yough High School student Mollie Landman sang the national anthem. Reiley Smith of Franklin Regional followed with the invocation.
Ben Graham and Madison Raviart , both of Hempfield Area, and Natalia Sturges of Derry Area gave spiritual readings. Ashley Krivansky of Norwin offered a prayer, while Jude Suvak of Franklin Regional was in charge of the benediction.
Saint Vincent College student Skylar Piper , a junior studying criminology, was keynote speaker.
The Saint Vincent College Singers, under the direction of Thomas Octave , provided musical interludes. Joining Amond and the students on the dais were Michael Storms, Tuesday Stanley and Tay Waltenbaugh .
As usual, the emphasis at breakfast was on, as Amond said, focusing on the things that unite rather than divide us and in “making Westmoreland County a better place to live, learn, work and play.”
Seen: Bob Rogalski, Jim and Kathy Bendel, Bishop Edward Malesic, Phil Koch, Nancy Kukovich, Rod Booker, Irma Hutchinson, Lynette Emerick, Dawn Hixson, Jennifer Miller, Louise Wilhelm, Eric Sarn, David McNichol, Mark and Jill Jackson, Sage Pence, August Lawrence, Mark Lawrence, Diane Shrader, Erin Shrader, Mary Catherine Motchar, Debra Woods, Jess Stairs, Scott Avolio, Mandy Zalich, Patti Buhl, Dr. Carol Fox, Helen Burns and Westmoreland County Commissioners Charles Anderson and Ted Kopas.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750,
smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
Local high school students (from left) Ben Graham, a junior at Hempfield Area High School, Ashley Krivansky, a junior at Norwin High School, and Jude Suvak, a senior at Franklin Regional High School, gather for a photo Jan, 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
VFW Post #33 of Greensburg, Boy Scout Troop No. 416 of Greensburg and Girl Scout Troop No. 21871 of Greensburg present flags and the Pledge of Allegiance during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held Jan, 25 at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Friday morning.
Westmoreland County Commissioners Ted Kopas (left)and Chuck Anderson pose for a photo Jan. 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center .
Representing Standard Bank (from left) Carolyn Tlumack of Greensburg, Jane Flaherty of Murrysville, John Kline of Greensburg and Faye Rosatti of Greensburg gather for a photo Jan. 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
Eric Curry (left), superintendent at Derry Area School District, and Mark Gross, assistant superintendent at Hempfield Area School District, pose for a photo Jan. 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
Representing WCCC (from left) Debra Woods, Debi Williams and Mary Catherine Motchar, all of Greensburg, gather for a photo Jan. 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
Representing the Westmoreland County Food Bank (from left, front) Gina Colosimo of Greensburg, Louise Wilhelm of Greensburg, (back, from left) Texie Waddell of Irwin and CEO Jennifer Miller of Connellsville gather for a photo Jan, 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
From left: Michael Storm, representing Elliott Group and board chairman of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, and Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, gather for a photo Jan. 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
From left: Kate Throckmorton of Washington county, representing Carlow University, Tony Vecchio of North Huntingdon, representing Coldwell Banker, Carol Regina of Greensburg, representing Send Out Cards, and Joy Klohonatz of Unity Township, representing Inspired Women Paying It Forward, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held Jan. 25 at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
Keynote speaker Skylar Piper of Stahlstown, a junior at Saint Vincent College, joins Westmoreland Community Action CEO Tay Waltenbaugh, event emcee, for a photo Jan. 25 during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
Yough High School senior Mollie Landman of West Newton sings the national anthem accompanied by the Saint Vincent College Singers during the Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Community College, held Jan. 25 at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.